Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Streaming Services in March 2025

With March finally on our doorstep, it’s time to look ahead at what entertainment awaits us in the month ahead. Most of the major streaming services have already released their monthly newsletters, revealing all of the movies, TV shows, and specials set to arrive over the course of March.
Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video, and Tubi have all revealed their March streaming calendars, and we’ve compiled them into one, easy-to-browse list. Below, you can find the full streaming lineup for March 2025.
March 1st
NETFLIX
50 First Dates
Annie (2014)
Beginners
Black Hawk Down
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood and Bone
Cell 211
Do the Right Thing
Friday
High-Rise
The Holiday
Ma
National Security
Next Friday
Pride & Prejudice
Runaway Jury
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Sicario
Ted
Vampires
Wedding Crashers
The Potato Lab (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
MAX
A Lost Lady
A Woman’s Face
AEW Special Events, 2020A
AEW Special Events, 2021A
AEW Special Events, 2022A
AEW Special Events, 2023A
AEW Special Events, 2024A
Along the Great Divide
Arrow in the Dust
Assassin’s Creed
Away We Go
Big Eyes
Captain Horatio Hornblower
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
Executive Suite
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Goodbye, My Fancy
GoodFellas
Jeopardy (1953)
Ladies They Talk About
Maggie
Massacre River
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black III
My Reputation
Night Nurse
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
Stand By Me
Susan and God
The Babe Ruth Story
The Best Man Holiday
The Burning Hills
The Damned Don’t Cry
The Descendants
The Forger
The Mad Miss Manton
The Man with a Cloak
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Purchase Price
The Secret Bride
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
The Women
This Woman Is Dangerous
To Please a Lady
When Ladies Meet
White Chicks
White Chicks: Unrated
Why Him?
HULU
Akeelah And The Bee
Alien
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien Vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem
The Amateur
American Hustle En Español
American Hustle
The Angry Birds Movie
Anger Management
Big
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Bohemian Rhapsody
Brooklyn
Couples Retreat
Crazy Heart
Dangerous Beauty
Firehouse Dog
Good Will Hunting
High Fidelity (2000)
Jojo Rabbit
L.A. Confidential
The Last King Of Scotland
The Legend of Zorro
Life Of Pi
Lincoln
My Cousin Vinny
The Other Guys
The Other Guys En Español
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Predator
Predator 2
Predators
The Predator
The Princess Bride
Prometheus
Pulp Fiction
Sideways
The Social Network
The Wrestler
Think Like A Man Too En Español
Think Like a Man Too
The Truman Show
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
True Grit (2010)
The Ugly Truth En Español
The Ugly Truth
Unbreakable
Wadjda
War Horse
Welcome To The Rileys
Whatever Works En Español
Whatever Works
Wild Target
PARAMOUNT+
A League of Their Own
Annihilation
Becoming Jane
Blue Crush
Boys on the Side
Cloud Atlas
Continue
Crawl
Dune (1984)
Edge of Tomorrow
Elizabethtown
Ex Machina
Face/Off
Failure to Launch
Foxcatcher
Foxfire
Frozen River
Good Will Hunting
Harlem Nights
Inglorious Basterds
Julie & Julia
Jungleland
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Love, Rosie
Marie Antoinette
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life*
Million Dollar Baby
Motherhood
Mulholland Drive
Only the Brave
Pan’s Labryrinth
Practical Magic
Pulp Fiction
Rat Race
Room
Run All Night
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Shutter Island
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Sleepy Hollow
Snake Eyes
Son of a Gun
Staying Alive
Sugar & Spice
The Abandon
The Fifth Estate
The Glorias
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Hurt Locker
The Ides of March
The Kite Runner
The Lodge
The Machinist
The Manchurian Candidate
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Queens of Comedy
The Sum of All Fears
The Terminal
The Virgin Suicides
The Warriors
The Way Of The Dragon
The Weekend
The Women
There Will Be Blood
Trail of Justice
Up In The Air
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
Witness
Strange Darling
PEACOCK
300
The Art of Us
Baby, It’s Cold Inside
Belle
The Big Lebowski
Bleeding Steel
The Boss
The Breadwinner
A Bride For Christmas
Brokeback Mountain
Brooklyn
Call Jane
Come As You Are
The Croods
Dances With Wolves
Death Becomes Her
Den of Thieves
Dolittle
Drowning Mona
Emma
The Equalizer
The Equalizer 2
Fast Time At Ridgemont High
Flight 7500
The Flock
Fried Green Tomatoes
Funan
Gamer
Geostorm
The Gift of Peace
The Groomsmen
Hancock
Hanna
He Named Me Malala
Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul
Hunter Killer
The Hurt Locker
Identity Thief
The Impossible
In Bruges
Josie And The Pussycats
Just Go With
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
A Knight’s Tale
Land of the Lost
The Last Witch Hunter
The Lego Movie
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
A Lifelong Love
Little Rascals
Love and Basketball
Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance
Love On Ice
Love’s Portrait
Lucy
Madea’s Family Reunion
The Miracle Season
Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps
My Christmas Family Tree
My Gal Sunday
Outlander
Paul
Pulse
Red
Red 2
Red Shoes and The Seven Dwarfs
Redemption in Cherry Springs
Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone
Road to Christmas
Rush
Salt
Snakes on a Plane
Snow Bride
Sonic The Hedgehog
Spy
Still Mine
Suffragette
Thelma & Louise
The Theory Of Everything
Trolls
Trolls World Tour
Twenty Feet From Stardom
Two Turtle Doves
The Vanishing
Venus and Serena
The Vows We Keep
Wedding Planner Mystery
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
White House Down
With Love, Christmas
World’s Greatest Dad
Zero Dark Thirty
TUBI
All in the Family
Community
Everybody Hates Chris
FBI True
Kevin Can Wait
The Equalizer (TV Series)
The Haves and the Have Nots
The Steve Harvey Show
12 Rounds
Acts of Vengeance
Baywatch (2017)
Den of Thieves
Domino
Enter the Dragon
I Am Wrath
I Spy
Man on Fire
Primal
Proud Mary
Real Steel
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
The Equalizer 2
The Marine
Transporter 3
Volcano
Breathe (2017)
Killing Them Softly
Marie Antoinette
Mother
Pulse
Take Shelter
Women Talking
All Eyes on Me
Barber Shop
Beauty Shop
Belly
Biker Boyz
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Summer of Violence
The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2
Thin Line Between Love and Hate
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Undisputed
Why Did I Get Married?
Bachelorette
I, Tonya
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde
Our Idiot Brother
Pirates
Spaceballs
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Man
The Brink
The Fight
The Wrecking Crew
Venus and Serena
BlacKkKlansman
Blow
Fences
Footloose (1984)
My Policeman
Pleasantville
The Client
The Hurt Locker
The Tender Bar
Wonder
Crawl
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Insidious: The Last Key
Quarantine
Quarantine 2: Terminal
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Scooby Doo! And the Beach Beastie
Scooby Doo Goes to Hollywood
Scooby Doo Meets the Boo Brothers
Sherlock Gnomes
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Transformers: Cyberverse
VR Troopers
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Event Horizon
Godzilla
Godzilla (1998)
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters
I, Robot
Real Steel
Samaritan
The Creator
The Mortal Instruments
War of the Worlds
World War Z
Broken City
Brooklyn’s Finest
Cleaner
Peppermint
Pride and Glory
Snitch
The Call (2013)
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
The Next Three Days
The Report
When the Bough Breaks
Once Upon a Time in the West
Wild Wild West
PRIME VIDEO
90210 S1-5
12 Angry Men (1997)
A Fistful of Dollars
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Admission
All Saints
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Blame it on Rio
Blue Velvet
Bowfinger
Cold Pursuit
Contagion
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Delta Force
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Doom (2005)
Easy Money
Flawless
Fluke
For a Few Dollars More
Getting Even With Dad
Hang ‘Em High
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Hoosiers
It’s Complicated
Koyaanisqatsi
Life (2017)
Lilies of the Field
Lone Wolf McQuade
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Michael Clayton
Midnight Run
Moonlight and Valentino
Mystic Pizza
Non-Stop
Once Upon A Crime
Penguins Of Madagascar
Pitch Perfect 2
Road House (1989)
Ronin
Rumble Fish
Snatch
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Super 8
Tammy
The Accountant
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension
The Andromeda Strain
The Best Man
The Front Runner
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Hurricane
The Mule
The Night Of The Hunter
The Rundown
Thief
Touch of Evil
Wargames
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Tank vs. Roach
March 2nd
HULU
The Oscars: Special Premiere
Love Again
Love Again En Español
PEACOCK
Jurassic World: Dominion
Jurassic World: Dominion (extended version)
The Royal We
March 3rd
NETFLIX
Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Malawi Wildlife Rescue (S2, 6 episodes)
MAX
Celtics City (HBO Original)
The Nut Job
The Nut Job 2
Tournament of Champions, Season 6 (Food Network)
HULU
Sensory Overload
PARAMOUNT+
The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Rumours
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 4th
NETFLIX
Andrew Schulz: LIFE — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025
With Love, Meghan — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Two-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
MAX
Smallfoot
HULU
The Gutter (2024)
PARAMOUNT+
Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas premiere
PEACOCK
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 – Premiere (Oxygen)
President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress
PRIME VIDEO
Smile 2
March 5th
NETFLIX
Just One Look (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Leopard (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Medusa (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Morphle: Shorts (S1, 15 episodes)
Primos (S1, 9 episodes)
Win or Lose – Two New Episodes
MAX
Jay & Pamela, Season 1 (TLC)
Road Rage, Season 3 (ID)
PARAMOUNT+
The Amazing Race (season 37 premiere)
The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Catastrophe Special
The Surreal Life (season 2)
PEACOCK
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
March 6th
NETFLIX
Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers
MAX
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1A (Max Original)
Jellystone, Season 3B (Max Original)
HULU
Deli Boys: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Love After Lockup, Season 5 – New Episodes
The Traitors: UK, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)
The Traitors, Season 3 Finale and Reunion (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Picture This
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
For the Win: NWSL
March 7th
NETFLIX
Chaos: The Manson Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Delicious (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nadaaniyan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Plankton: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
When Life Gives You Tangerines (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Heretic (A24)
When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve), Season 1 (Max Original)
HULU
The Banger Sisters
Classified
Confessions Of A Shopaholic
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
The Inner Portrait
Notes On A Scandal
PEACOCK
Hitpig! – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Mother
Shuttle
Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Poor Things
NWSL on Prime Video
March 8th
NETFLIX
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
HULU
Babylon
Babylon En Español
PARAMOUNT+
Babylon
India Sweets and Spices
PEACOCK
The Way Home, Season 3 – Finale (Hallmark)
March 9th
MAX
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
The Reluctant Royal
March 10th
NETFLIX
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Home Town Takeover, Season 3 (HGTV)
Naked and Afraid, Season 18 (Discovery)
Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
HULU
American Idol: Season 8 Premiere
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere
The Benefactor
Ca$h
Hesher
PARAMOUNT+
Ringo & Friends at the Ryman special
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo)
Wicked: The Real Story
March 11th
DISNEY+
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 3 at 6pm PT
MAX
Kobe: The Making of a Legend (CNN Original Series)
Spring Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network)
HULU
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere
New Life
PARAMOUNT+
Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party Extended premiere
PEACOCK
Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 All Episodes (Oxygen)
Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
March 12th
NETFLIX
Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Temptation Island — NETFLIX SERIES
Welcome to the Family (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Moana 2 – Streaming Debut
Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)
Port Protection Alaska (S8, 10 episodes)
Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose
Win or Lose – Two New Episodes
MAX
Constables On Patrol, Season 1 (Discovery)
HULU
Murai In Love: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 2
The Conners: Complete Seasons 1-5
PEACOCK
Plane
March 13th
NETFLIX
Adolescence (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel (Culiacanazo: Herederos del Narco) (Max Original)
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 6 (Discovery)
Married to Real Estate, Season 4 (HGTV)
The Parenting (Max Original)
HULU
Control Freak: Film Premiere
After the First 48: Season 9B
American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1
Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith: Complete Season 1
Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1
Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5
Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 26
The Boston Strangler
The First 48: Critical Minutes
Monster Hunter (2020)
Stepmom from Hell
PEACOCK
Long Bright River, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
The Wheel of Time S3
March 14th
NETFLIX
Audrey
The Electric State — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Beau Is Afraid (A24)
HULU
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere
Fight Club
Force of Nature: The Dry 2
The Last Of The Mohicans
The Prestige
True Lies
PEACOCK
Mystery Island: Winner Takes It All
Romulus, My Father
The Sacrament
Top Chef, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
TUBI
District B13
My Husband’s Mistress
March 15th
NETFLIX
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)
Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)
HULU
Premonition
Premonition En Español
The Roundup: No Way Out
The Roundup: Punishment
TUBI
Icon of French Cinema
March 16th
PARAMOUNT+
Bridge of Spies
PEACOCK
Royal-ish
Vengeance
Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 (Peacock Exclusive)
PRIME VIDEO
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
March 17th
NETFLIX
CoComelon Lane: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Inside: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 1
MAX
A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, Season 1 (ID)
A Clean Sheet: The Return of Gabe Landeskog, Season 1 (TNT Sports)
TNT Sports Conversations, Season 1 (TNT Sports)
HULU
The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1
Anora
March 18th
NETFLIX
Bert Kreischer: Lucky — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 3-4
The Outrun
NETFLIX
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 4 at 6pm PT
HULU
Carol
Exhibiting Forgiveness
PARAMOUNT+
The Last Manhunt
PRIME VIDEO
Twisters
March 19th
NETFLIX
Twister: Caught in the Storm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Woman of the Dead: Season 2 (AT) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero (S23, 20 episodes)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – 12 Remaining Episodes from S2
MAX
House of Knives, Season 1 (Food Network)
HULU
Gannibal: Season 2 Premiere
Good American Family: Series Premiere
Hyper Knife: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)
Magi: Compete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)
Rega Crimson: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PARAMOUNT+
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2)
PEACOCK
The Invisible Man (2020)
Opry 100: A Live Celebration
March 20th
NETFLIX
Bet Your Life (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
The Residence — NETFLIX SERIES
Wolf King (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
O’Dessa: Film Premiere
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 2
Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys: Complete Season 1
The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray in Tuscany: Complete Season 1
Trapped in the Rocky Mountains
PARAMOUNT+
Happy Face series premiere
PEACOCK
Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo With Jane Goodall
PRIME VIDEO
Tyler Perry’s Duplicity
Last One Laughing UK
March 21st
NETFLIX
Go! (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Little Siberia (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Revelations (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
A Decent Man (Porządny Człowiek), Season 1 (HBO Original)
Sing Sing (A24)
HULU
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PARAMOUNT+
The Hunting Party
PEACOCK
Filth
Hammer of the Gods
The Right Kind of Wrong
Wicked – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Wicked – Sing-Along Alternate Feature-Length Version – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
TUBI
Invasive 2: Getaway
March 22nd
NETFLIX
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (finale)
DISNEY+
Animals, They’re Just Like Us! (S1, 6 episodes)
MAX
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)
HULU
The Jesus Music
PEACOCK
Happy’s Place, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Spotlight
PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Fundora vs. Booker
March 23rd
MAX
Girl Meets Farm, Season 14 (Food Network)
HULU
The Machine
The Machine En Español
PARAMOUNT+
The Free World
PEACOCK
Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love
Minions: The Rise of Gru
PRIME VIDEO
Sausage Party
March 24th
DISNEY+
David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two-Episode Premiere
MAX
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 9 (ID)
HULU
Wildflower
PEACOCK
When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Finale (Hallmark)
Married to Medicine, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 25th
NETFLIX
Chelsea Handler: The Feeling — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Con Mum (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episodes 5 & 6 at 6pm PT
MAX
Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Season 1 (CNN Original)
HULU
Big Boys: Complete Season 3
Dandelion
TUBI
Loudermilk
Timeless
Jackie Chan Adventures
Men in Black (Series)
PRIME VIDEO
Transformers One
March 26th
NETFLIX
Caught (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
I Survived a Crime: Season 2
Million Dollar Secret — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)
MAX
Naked and Afraid: LatAm, Season 3 (discovery+)
HULU
The Conners: Complete Season 6
PARAMOUNT+
Mass
Basketball Wives (season 11)
PEACOCK
Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
The Irrational, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
March 27th
NETFLIX
Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Help! My House is Haunted, Season 5 (Travel Channel)
Paul American, Season 1 (Max Original)
HULU
The Conners: Season 8 Premiere
Alone: Complete Season 11
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4
Find My Country House: Complete Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
HOLLAND
Bosch: Legacy S3
March 28th
NETFLIX
The Lady’s Companion (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Life List — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip
MAX
Bargain Mansions, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)
Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives, Season 50 (Food Network)
Queer (A24)
Reformed (Le Sens Des Choses), Season 1 (Max Original)
HULU
Chosen Family
The Line
PEACOCK
Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
TUBI
Ex Door Neighbor
March 29th
MAX
The Pioneer Woman, Season 38 (Food Network)
March 30th
PEACOCK
Brian And Charles
Gigi & Nate
Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act
Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 – Finale (CNBC)
March 31st
NETFLIX
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Promised Hearts (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes
MAX
Amityville: Where The Echo Lives
Camp Hell
Enter Nowhere
HULU
The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Alex Cross (2012)
Bachelorette
PARAMOUNT+
American Psycho
American Psycho II: All American Girl
PEACOCK
Black Butterfly
Dragon Blade
The Forbidden Kingdom
Hacksaw Ridge
The Last Exorcism
No Escape
Robin Hood (2018)
TUBI
Apocalypse Now
Manhunter
Joe
Grindhouse: Death Proof
Grindhouse: Planet Terror
Armor
Primal
PRIME VIDEO
The Divorce Insurance