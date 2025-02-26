Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Coming in March 2025

The start of March is almost here and Netflix has finally pulled back the curtain on all of the exciting movies and TV shows set to be added to the lineup in the month ahead. On Wednesday morning, Netflix sent out its monthly newsletter, unveiling the full list of titles on the way over the next few weeks.

There are a couple big original shows premiering on Netflix in March, including Mindy Kaling’s new series, Running Point, which stars Kate Hudson. The streamer is also adding some big films in March, like Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Plankton: The Movie.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s March additions below!

March 1st

50 First Dates

Annie (2014)

Beginners

Black Hawk Down

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood and Bone

Cell 211

Do the Right Thing

Friday

High-Rise

The Holiday

Ma

National Security

Next Friday

Pride & Prejudice

Runaway Jury

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Sicario

Ted

Vampires

Wedding Crashers

The Potato Lab (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A passionate researcher’s life takes a turn when a strict director arrives at her potato lab — proving that love can sprout in the most unlikely places.

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

March 3rd

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coop and his friends have trained for this moment their whole lives. Now, three epic races will decide who wins the Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage!

March 4th

Andrew Schulz: LIFE — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In this razor-sharp yet heartfelt special, Andrew Schulz unpacks the wildest moment of his life — becoming a father.

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025

With Love, Meghan — NETFLIX SERIES

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

March 5th

Just One Look (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

When an ominous photo mysteriously surfaces, Greta must confront buried truths — and her hazy memory — to save her husband from his dark secrets.

The Leopard (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Amid the unification of 1860s Italy, a Sicilian prince grapples with the collision between his family’s ancient privilege and revolutionary change.

Medusa (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Somebody wants to kill CEO Bárbara Hidalgo. Can she find the culprit as her family schemes ruthlessly for control of their Colombian business empire?

March 6th

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Brazilian pop star Anitta reveals her most intimate world yet in this documentary that explores her dual identity, personal struggles and search for joy.

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers

March 7th

Chaos: The Manson Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In August 1969, Charles Manson’s followers killed seven people on his orders. Why? Explore a conspiracy of mind control, CIA experiments and murder.

Delicious (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

During their vacation in the French countryside, a wealthy German family becomes entangled with a young hotel worker harboring sinister intentions.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch rivals, and new champions emerge in one of Formula One’s most tumultuous seasons yet.

Nadaaniyan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.

Plankton: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Plankton’s tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand — and decides to destroy the world without him.

When Life Gives You Tangerines (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

In Jeju, a bold girl and a devoted boy’s fated bond blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs — proving love can endure across generations.

March 8th

March 10th

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.

March 12th

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

John Mulaney unleashes his one-of-a-kind comedic genius on late night with a spontaneous and sidesplitting live weekly show. (Live event in English.)

Temptation Island — NETFLIX SERIES

In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.

Welcome to the Family (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

A struggling single mom rallies her quirky family to outsmart a mafia boss after her estranged, wealthy father dies, leaving them with his debt.

March 13th

Adolescence (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and lifetime commitment, all before laying eyes on each other.

March 14th

Audrey

The Electric State — NETFLIX FILM

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen’s journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

March 15th

March 17th

CoComelon Lane: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Follow JJ and friends on everyday adventures fueled by the power of imagination as they try new things, celebrate special moments and more!

Inside: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Content creators take on a series of challenges to win a huge cash prize in this reality series from viral British YouTubers, the Sidemen.

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 1

March 18th

Bert Kreischer: Lucky — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Losing 45 pounds. Getting parenting advice from Snoop Dogg. Bert Kreischer knows he’s the luckiest guy around — and he’s recounting his blessings.

Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 3-4

The Outrun

March 19th

Twister: Caught in the Storm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In May 2011, a massive tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri. Through pulse-pounding firsthand footage, this documentary goes inside a deadly twister.

Woman of the Dead: Season 2 (AT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Two years after avenging her husband’s death, Blum has found a measure of peace — but secrets never stay buried for long.

March 20th

Bet Your Life (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A down-and-out sports betting writer is roped into teaming up with the ghost of a bossy business tycoon demanding to crack his own murder case.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

The Residence — NETFLIX SERIES

When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

Wolf King (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

A young commoner comes of age and learns he’s the last of a long line of Werewolves — and heir to the throne — in this epic fantasy adventure series.

March 21st

Go! (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

A young runner is given a second chance at life when he is offered a track scholarship, but can he chase his dreams without tripping on his lies?

Little Siberia (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

A pastor’s faith turns upside down when a meteorite lands in his small Finnish town, its impact stirring up chaos and criminal intentions.

Revelations (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case — exposing their own demons in the process.

March 22nd

March 25th

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

Con Mum (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A chef’s life is upended when a jet-setting, champagne-sipping, hotel-hopping woman claims to be his mother. This documentary reveals the untold story.

March 26th

Caught (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

In Argentinian Patagonia’s city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons.

I Survived a Crime: Season 2

Million Dollar Secret — NETFLIX SERIES

This is a game of wit, cunning and deception. Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous lakeside estate and in each of their rooms is a mysterious welcome gift — a box. Eleven of them are empty and one contains $1,000,000, and it’s for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden. Devilish games will reveal clues about the millionaire’s identity, and they must do whatever it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret.

March 27th

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

An eccentric man named Forrest Fenn sets off a real-life treasure hunt when he hides a chest of gold in the Rockies — and hides clues in a cryptic poem.

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

With her styling brand on the rise — and her love life on the rocks — Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion.

March 28th

The Lady’s Companion (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hired to find husbands for three wealthy sisters, chaperone Elena Bianda is drawn into a late 19th-century world of love, scandal and comic intrigue.

The Life List — NETFLIX FILM

When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.

March 31st

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Young women who worked in the sex industry were disappearing from New York City and Long Island, and no one was looking for them. Then in 2010, female remains were found in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, leading to a string of additional discoveries, all of which seemed to be connected. The case of the Long Island Serial Killer remained unsolved for 13 years — until July 2023 when the police arrested a suspect. From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (Lost Girls) comes the definitive look at the twists and turns in a case that dominated headlines and is still developing in real time.

Promised Hearts (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

A young woman’s future is jeopardized by a secret arrangement that throws her life into chaos — but it may be the only way to save her family.

Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

New talent. New locations. Young artists from north to south and even overseas battle it out for a grand prize and the title of Italy’s next rap star.