Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Major Streaming Services in March 2024

March is just a couple of days away, believe it or not, and every major streaming service has plans for the month ahead. Over the last couple of weeks, services like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have all released the lists of movies and TV shows set to be added to their lineups over the course of March. Over on Disney+, one of the most anticipated animated shows of the entire year is set to make its debut in March. X-Men '97, the follow up to the iconic X-Men Animated Series, will premiere on March 20th. Just a few days before that, Disney+ will begin streaming Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the most successful concert film of all time. Netflix has a couple of big original films arriving in the early part of March. Adam Sandler's new film, Spaceman, premieres on March 1st. Just one week later, on March 8th, Netflix will release the Millie Bobby Brown fantasy film Damsel. You can check out the full list of March's streaming additions below!

March 1st NETFLIX

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Furies (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Maamla Legal Hai (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spaceman -- NETFLIX FILM

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Morbius MAX

127 Hours

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Baby Mama

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

The Best Man Holiday

Bullet Head

Cabaret

Captain Fantastic

Deadpool

Dear White People

Dope

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Farewell

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Fruitvale Station

Godzilla

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Good Time

The Green Knight

Horrible Bosses

Hot Air

King Kong (1933)

Kong: Skull Island

Last Christmas

The Last Witch Hunter

Lean On Me

Leatherheads

Love Beats Rhymes

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl

Nine Lives

Observe and Report

Ocean's 11 (1960)

Ocean's Eight

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

On Chesil Beach

Pulling Strings

Rambo (2008)

The Revenant

Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2

Scream 3

Selling The Hamptons, Season 2

She's Out of My League

Shut In

Sinister

Sleepless In Seattle

Son of Kong

Still Alice

Straight Outta Compton

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Yes Man

Zookeeper HULU

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Ali

Bad Teacher

Batman Begins

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Belle

Bend It Like Beckham

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Blade Runner 2049

Dangerous Beauty

The Descendants

Dreamin' Wild

Drive Angry 3D

Dune

Dunkirk

Enough Said

Failure to Launch

The Favourite

Firehouse Dog

Foxcatcher

Goodfellas

Goosebumps

The Heat

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Hot Chick

How I Live Now

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Inception

Kingdom Come

L.A. Confidential

Legends of the Fall

Life of Pi

My Cousin Vinny

No Good Deed

Person To Person

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Salt

Scarface

Sexy Beast

Shark Tale

Sisters

The Spirit

Stand by Me

Street Kings

Surrogates

Takers

The Tree of Life

Thank You for Smoking

Thirteen

Win Win

The Wrestler PARAMOUNT+

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

All About the Benjamins

An Elephant's Journey

Angela's Ashes

At Any Price

Awakenings

Black Sheep (1996)

Blood Out

Burnt

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Coming to America

Deception (2008)

Disturbia

Drugstore Cowboy

Enough Said

Flatliners (1990)

Flyboys

Footloose (1984)

Frank Miller's Sin City

Freelancers

Guns Akimbo

Happy-Go-Lucky

In Bloom

In Too Deep (1999)

Inside Llewyn Davis

Jagged Edge

Lizzie

Miller's Crossing

Noah (2004)

Not Another Teen Movie

Once Upon a Time in America

Raising Arizona

Requiem for a Dream

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seabiscuit

Sleepy Hollow

St. Elmo's Fire

The Abyss (1989)

The Big Short

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Dictator

The Drop

The Gift

The Girl Next Door

The Good Girl

The Outsiders (1983)

The Vatican Tapes

The Warriors (1979)

Tommy Boy

Wayne's World

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

War Pony premiere PEACOCK

9 to 5

About Last Night (2014)

Alien

Along Came a Nanny

American Ultra

Aquaman

Arrival

At Home in Mitford

Atonement

Back to The Future

Back to The Future II

Back to The Future III

The Big Lebowski

Booksmart

Brokeback Mountain

The Color of Rain

Come Play

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

The Constant Gardener

Criminal

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dallas Buyers Club

Daniel Isn't Real

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dead Presidents

Death Becomes Her

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Dredd

Easter Under Wraps

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fatale

Flip That Romance

The Flock

Follow Your Heart

Francesca Quinn, P.I.

G.I. Jane

A Godwink Christmas

A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love

Hanna

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Hellboy (2019)

Home

Hop

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Iron Lady

It's a Wonderful Afterlife

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Jesus Christ Superstar (2012)

Josie and The Pussycats

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Killers

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

The Last Temptation of Christ

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law Abiding Citizen

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

A League of Their Own

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Little Rascals

Lost in Translation

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)

Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Moonwalkers

My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5

My Cousin Vinny

News of The World

The Next Three Days

Over The Hedge

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man

The Place Beyond The Pines

The Possession

Pretty Woman

The Prince of Egypt

Promising Young Woman

Ray

Reality Bites

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Snowpiercer (2014)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

A Splash of Love

Suffragette

Superbad

Sweet Carolina

Transporter 3

V For Vendetta

Vanity Fair

Vice

The Way Back

Wedding Planner Mystery

Wild Card

Working Girl PRIME VIDEO

A Fistful of Dynamite

Angela's Ashes

At First Sight

Back to School

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns

Bio-Dome

Blackfish

Bring It On

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bull Durham

Bulletproof Monk

Cadillac Man

Catwoman

Desperately Seeking Susan

Duel at Diablo

Field of Dreams

Friday Night Lights

God's Not Dead

Gone Baby Gone

Guns of The Magnificent Seven

How High

How High 2

How to Train Your Dragon

I Saw the Devil

Kicking & Screaming

Land of the Lost

Lawman

Lions for Lambs

Minnie And Moskowitz

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

RBG

Return to Me

Road House (1989)

Road to Perdition

Rob Roy

Running Scared

Safe House

Seabiscuit

Sleepy Hollow

Species: The Awakening

Super 8

Take Shelter

The Barefoot Contessa

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Break-Up

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Great Escape

The Last Waltz

The Long Riders

The Madness of King George

The Magnificent Seven Ride

The Purple Rose of Cairo

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

The Untouchables

The Warriors

This Is The End

Vanilla Sky

Waterworld

What Lies Beneath

March 2nd HULU

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood PARAMOUNT+

The Accused

This Is Where I Leave You PEACOCK

Bee Movie

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 3rd NETFLIX

The Netflix Slam -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT MAX

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

The Regime (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV) PARAMOUNT+

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension PEACOCK

Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) PRIME VIDEO

March 4th NETFLIX

Hot Wheels Let's Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Resident: Seasons 1-6 MAX

Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet) PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 5th NETFLIX

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY DISNEY+

Queens – All Episodes Streaming MAX

A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original) HULU

Queens: Docuseries Premiere

MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere

The Marsh King's Daughter PEACOCK

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC) PRIME VIDEO

March 6th NETFLIX

Full Swing: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Supersex (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 305 "The Return" MAX

My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID) HULU

Extraordinary: Complete Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere

Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7 PARAMOUNT+

Air Warriors (Season 11)

Raging Grace premiere PEACOCK

Crazy Rich Asians

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Premonition

She Said

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

March 7th NETFLIX

The Gentlemen (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Signal (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original) HULU

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere

Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere

30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1

Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story

Alone: Complete Season 10

Hoarders: Complete Season 14

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1 PARAMOUNT+

CBS News Specials: State of the Union Address

The Thundermans Return premiere PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original) PRIME VIDEO

Divergent

Marlowe

March 8th NETFLIX

Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Damsel -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Cinderella (2015) MAX

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy's Ginormous Adventure (Special)

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

Wonka HULU

Cash Out PARAMOUNT+

Home Again (2017)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race to the Top of the World! PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 9th NETFLIX

Queen of Tears (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

NHL Big City Greens Classic – Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET PEACOCK

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 10th PARAMOUNT+

What Happens Later PEACOCK

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 11th NETFLIX

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Lakefront Empire (HGTV) PARAMOUNT+

Sleeping with Other People PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 12th NETFLIX

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY MAX

7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)

Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)

The Lionheart (HBO Original)

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)

Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network) HULU

Blackfish PARAMOUNT+

Never Seen Again, season five premiere PEACOCK

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC) PRIME VIDEO

March 13th NETFLIX

Bandits (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 306 "Infiltration", Episode 307 "Extraction" MAX

Vacation (2015) PARAMOUNT+

America's Hidden Stories (Season 3)

Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)

Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)

Peppa Pig (Season 9)

The Amazing Race (Season 36)

Little Wing premiere PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

March 14th NETFLIX

24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM

Art of Love (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) -- NETFLIX COMEDY MAX

The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)

Justice, USA (Max Original) HULU

Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 23

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini

The Stones and Brian Jones PEACOCK

Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

Unlocked PRIME VIDEO

Frida

March 15th NETFLIX

Chicken Nugget (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Irish Wish -- NETFLIX FILM

Iron Reign (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Murder Mubarak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) - Premiere MAX

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)

Dream Scenario

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM) HULU

Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere

Station 19: Season 7 Premiere

9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere

Diggers

Children of the Corn (2023)

Life Partners

Taken

Taken 2

360 PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Trolls: Band Together (Peacock Exclusive)

Trolls Band Together Sing-Along

March 16th MAX

The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network) PEACOCK

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

March 17th NETFLIX

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five MAX

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID) HULU

St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream PEACOCK

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) PRIME VIDEO

The Captive

March 18th NETFLIX

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Young Royals Forever (SE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Stormy (Peacock Original)

March 19th NETFLIX

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Photographer – All Episodes Streaming MAX

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel) HULU

Photographer: Season 1 Premiere PARAMOUNT+

Carol (2015) PEACOCK

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC) PRIME VIDEO

The LEGO Batman Movie

March 20th NETFLIX

Bodies Bodies Bodies DISNEY+

Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)

X-Men '97 – Premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 308 "Bad Territory" HULU

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22 PARAMOUNT+

The Last Cowboy (Season 4) PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Violent Night

March 21st NETFLIX

3 Body Problem -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)

House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV) HULU

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY) PRIME VIDEO

March 22nd NETFLIX

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Casagrandes Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

El Paseo 7

On The Line

SHIRLEY -- NETFLIX FILM HULU

Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed) PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

On Fire

March 23rd MAX

Design Goals (Magnolia Network) PEACOCK

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) PRIME VIDEO

March 24th HULU

One Shot

Skyfire PEACOCK

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

March 25th NETFLIX

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 -- NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

Lethally Blonde (ID)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID) HULU

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Charlie's Angels (2019) PARAMOUNT+

The King of Queens (Seasons 1-9) PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

March 26th NETFLIX

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns -- NETFLIX COMEDY MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network) HULU

DC League of Super-Pets

Montana Story PEACOCK

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC) PRIME VIDEO

Minions: The Rise of Gru

March 27th NETFLIX

The Believers (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Rest In Peace (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Testament: The Story of Moses -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)

Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)

X-Men '97 - New Episode

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 309 "The Harbinger" HULU

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed) PARAMOUNT+

Behind the Music (Season 2)

LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 2) PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Tár

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

March 28th MAX

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel) HULU

We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1

Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)

Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Cult Justice: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1

To Kill a Stepfather

$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1

24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes

The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo) PRIME VIDEO

American Rust: Broken Justice

The Baxters

March 29th NETFLIX

The Beautiful Game -- NETFLIX FILM

Heart of the Hunter (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Is It Cake?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Wages of Fear (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Madu – Premiere

Renegade Nell - Premiere (All Episodes Streaming) MAX

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original) HULU

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)

Paint PARAMOUNT+

A Gentleman in Moscow premiere PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) PRIME VIDEO

March 30th NETFLIX

Vikings: Seasons 1-6 MAX

Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network) HULU

FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere

A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express PARAMOUNT+

Beyond The Aggressives: 25 Years Later premiere PEACOCK

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

