Everything Added to Streaming Services on March 1st

March has finally arrived! The shortest month of the year is behind us and we can finally (hopefully) begin looking ahead to the spring season. While the weather outside will always be unpredictable, the landscape of streaming services is a lot more stable in nature. We mostly know what's coming to all of the popular services ahead of time, as many of those services reveal their roster overhauls before they happen.

The first day of a new month always represents the biggest change in the various streaming lineups, as it's usually when streaming contracts begin and expire. This means that a horde of new movies and TV shows were just added to services on Monday morning, kicking off March with plenty of new options to look forward to.

Netflix is starting the new month with an original documentary about Notorious BIG called Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. The streamer has also added the first two films in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.

Both HBO Max and Netflix are now streaming the popular Will Smith film I Am Legend. Demolition Man and Attack the Block have been added to Hulu, while all three Back to the Future movies are now on Amazon Prime Video.

You can check out all of the new additions below!