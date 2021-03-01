Everything Added to Streaming Services on March 1st
March has finally arrived! The shortest month of the year is behind us and we can finally (hopefully) begin looking ahead to the spring season. While the weather outside will always be unpredictable, the landscape of streaming services is a lot more stable in nature. We mostly know what's coming to all of the popular services ahead of time, as many of those services reveal their roster overhauls before they happen.
The first day of a new month always represents the biggest change in the various streaming lineups, as it's usually when streaming contracts begin and expire. This means that a horde of new movies and TV shows were just added to services on Monday morning, kicking off March with plenty of new options to look forward to.
Netflix is starting the new month with an original documentary about Notorious BIG called Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. The streamer has also added the first two films in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.
Both HBO Max and Netflix are now streaming the popular Will Smith film I Am Legend. Demolition Man and Attack the Block have been added to Hulu, while all three Back to the Future movies are now on Amazon Prime Video.
You can check out all of the new additions below!
Netflix
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
HBO Max
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King's Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
Hulu
The 13th Warrior (1999)
50/50 (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack the Block (2011)
Beloved (1998)
Blow (2001)
Brooklyn's Finest (2010)
Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)
Cocktail (1988)
Demolition Man (1993)
The Descent (2006)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Enemy Of The State (1998)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Ghost Writer (2010)
The Great Debaters (2007)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
In the Line of Fire (1993)
Judge Dredd (1995)
The Last Face (2017)
Malcolm X (1992)
McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
The Ninth Gate (1999)
Pandorum (2009)
Patriot Games (1992)
Predators (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Priceless (2016)
Rushmore (1999)
Scrooged (1988)
Shine a Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
The Social Network (2010)
The Spirit (2008)
Stargate (1994)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Terminal (2004)
Tokyo Rising (2020)
The Tourist (2010)
Traitor (2008)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Amazon Prime Video
48 Hrs. (1982)
50/50 (2011)
Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack The Block (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Back To The Future (1985)
Back To The Future Part II (1989)
Back To The Future Part III (1990)
Beloved (1998)
Cocktail (1988)
Due Date (2010)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Extract (2009)
For Colored Girls (2010)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)
In The Line Of Fire (1993)
Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)
Patriot Games (1992)
Patriots Day (2017)
Priceless (2016)
Rain Man (1988)
Religulous (2008)
Rushmore (1999)
Shine A Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
Sydney White (2007)
The Full Monty (1997)
The Spirit (2008)
The Terminal (2004)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Tombstone (1993)
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)
W. (2008)
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
The Rest of March
There are more movies and TV shows being added to all of these services nearly every day in March. You can take a look at the full list of upcoming March additions here.prev