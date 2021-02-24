Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in March 2021
March is here and that means all of your favorite subscriptions services are getting ready to overhaul their lineups, delivering plenty of new movies and TV shows for everyone to enjoy. Over the course of the next month, the likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video will be adding some popular titles to their lineups, as well as a few highly-anticipated original projects that already have people excited. Nearly every day this month will see something new come to one of those services.
This month is going to be a big one for superheroes, both from Marvel and DC. The hit series WandaVision will conclude on Disney+ on March 5th, followed by the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just two weeks later. On March 18th, the day before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's debut, HBO Max will release Zack Snyder's Justice League, which has been demanded by fans for more than three years.
Speaking of HBO Max, the service will see one of the biggest 2021 Warner Bros. titles arrive this month, with Godzilla vs. Kong set to debut on March 31st.
There's a lot to look forward to this month, and you can check out the list below to see each and every title coming to the biggest streaming services.
March 1
NETFLIX
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
HBO MAX
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King's Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
HULU
The 13th Warrior (1999)
50/50 (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack the Block (2011)
Beloved (1998)
Blow (2001)
Brooklyn's Finest (2010)
Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)
Cocktail (1988)
Demolition Man (1993)
The Descent (2006)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Enemy Of The State (1998)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Ghost Writer (2010)
The Great Debaters (2007)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
In the Line of Fire (1993)
Judge Dredd (1995)
The Last Face (2017)
Malcolm X (1992)
McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
The Ninth Gate (1999)
Pandorum (2009)
Patriot Games (1992)
Predators (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Priceless (2016)
Rushmore (1999)
Scrooged (1988)
Shine a Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
The Social Network (2010)
The Spirit (2008)
Stargate (1994)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Terminal (2004)
Tokyo Rising (2020)
The Tourist (2010)
Traitor (2008)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
PRIME VIDEO
48 Hrs. (1982)
50/50 (2011)
Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack The Block (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Back To The Future (1985)
Back To The Future Part II (1989)
Back To The Future Part III (1990)
Beloved (1998)
Cocktail (1988)
Due Date (2010)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Extract (2009)
For Colored Girls (2010)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)
In The Line Of Fire (1993)
Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)
Patriot Games (1992)
Patriots Day (2017)
Priceless (2016)
Rain Man (1988)
Religulous (2008)
Rushmore (1999)
Shine A Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
Sydney White (2007)
The Full Monty (1997)
The Spirit (2008)
The Terminal (2004)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Tombstone (1993)
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)
W. (2008)
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
March 2
NETFLIX
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)
The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)
Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)
March 3
NETFLIX
Moxie -- NETFLIX FILM
Murder Among the Mormons -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
HBO MAX
Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Out Of Africa (1985)
March 4
NETFLIX
Pacific Rim: The Black -- NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
March 5
NETFLIX
City of Ghosts -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Dogwashers -- NETFLIX FILM
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Sentinelle -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
WandaVision - Finale
Raya and the Last Dragon - Premier Access Debut ($30)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Heartland Docs, DVM (s2)
HBO MAX
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Ammonite (2020)
Beirut (2018)
Iron Mask (2019)
PRIME VIDEO
Coming 2 America - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
March 6
HBO MAX
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
HULU
Storks (2016)
Triggered (2020)
March 8
NETFLIX
Bombay Begums -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bombay Rose -- NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
HULU
Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)
March 9
NETFLIX
The Houseboat -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
StarBeam: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)
Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)
March 10
NETFLIX
Dealer -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: Basketball -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Marriage or Mortgage -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
PRIME VIDEO
Jack And Jill (2011)
March 11
NETFLIX
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters -- NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n' Seek, Season 1B Premiere
HULU
Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX)
March 12
NETFLIX
Love Alarm: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The One -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paper Lives -- NETFLIX FILM
Paradise PD: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YES DAY -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Own the Room - Documentary Premiere
Marvel Studios Assembled - Assembled: The Making of WandaVision
Marvel Studios: Legends - New Episodes
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
Disney My Music Story: Perfume
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s1)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s2)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s3)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s4)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s5)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s6)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s7)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s8)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
HBO MAX
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
HULU
kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)
Farewell Amor (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Honest Thief (2020)
Making Their Mark - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
March 14
NETFLIX
Audrey (2020)
HBO MAX
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
HULU
Buddy Games (2019)
March 15
NETFLIX
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zero Chill -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Infomercials
HULU
1 Night In San Diego (2020)
Constructing Albert (2017)
Here Awhile (2019)
Intersect (2020)
Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)
Naughty Books (2020)
Pink Wall (2019)
The Pretenders (2018)
The Relationtrip (2017)
Sister Aimee (2019)
The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)
Tracks (2019)
March 16
NETFLIX
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)
March 17
NETFLIX
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Superman: The Animated Series
HULU
Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
March 18
NETFLIX
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Skylines (2020)
B: The Beginning Succession -- NETFLIX ANIME
Cabras da Peste -- NETFLIX FILM
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
HBO MAX
Zack Snyder's Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
HULU
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Identity (2003)
March 19
NETFLIX
Alien TV: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Country Comfort -- NETFLIX FAMILY=
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sky Rojo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Series Premiere
Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (s3)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time
Mexico Untamed (s1)
HBO MAX
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Hunter Hunter (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)
March 20
NETFLIX
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
HBO MAX
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
HULU
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)
March 22
NETFLIX
Navillera -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Philomena (2013)
HBO MAX
Beartown, Limited Series Finale
HULU
Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)
March 23
NETFLIX
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
HBO MAX
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)
HULU
Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)
100% Wolf (2020)
March 25
NETFLIX
Caught by a Wave -- NETFLIX FILM
DOTA: Dragon's Blood -- NETFLIX ANIME=
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
Collective (2019)
March 26
NETFLIX
A Week Away -- NETFLIX FILM
Bad Trip -- NETFLIX FILM
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It!: Double Trouble -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Series Premiere
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - New Episode
Inside Pixar: Foundations - Batch 3 Premiere
Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes BY
Disney Pickle and Peanut (s1)
Disney Pickle and Peanut (s2)
Gnomeo & Juliet
HBO MAX
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)
Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
PRIME VIDEO
Invincible - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
La Templanza (The Vineyard) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
March 29
NETFLIX
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
Renegades (1989)
March 30
NETFLIX
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)
PRIME VIDEO
The Ghost Writer (2010)
March 31
NETFLIX
At Eternity's Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
HULU
Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)