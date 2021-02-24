Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in March 2021

March is here and that means all of your favorite subscriptions services are getting ready to overhaul their lineups, delivering plenty of new movies and TV shows for everyone to enjoy. Over the course of the next month, the likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video will be adding some popular titles to their lineups, as well as a few highly-anticipated original projects that already have people excited. Nearly every day this month will see something new come to one of those services.

This month is going to be a big one for superheroes, both from Marvel and DC. The hit series WandaVision will conclude on Disney+ on March 5th, followed by the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just two weeks later. On March 18th, the day before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's debut, HBO Max will release Zack Snyder's Justice League, which has been demanded by fans for more than three years.

Speaking of HBO Max, the service will see one of the biggest 2021 Warner Bros. titles arrive this month, with Godzilla vs. Kong set to debut on March 31st.

There's a lot to look forward to this month, and you can check out the list below to see each and every title coming to the biggest streaming services.