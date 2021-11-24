Netflix Hit Reclaims Top Movie Spot for Streamers, Passing Disney+ Films Turning Red and Encanto

✖

Disney+ has been dominating the streaming charts for months and months, thanks to Encanto becoming a worldwide phenomenon and Turning Red debuting as an instant hit. It took until the end of March, but Netflix finally reclaimed its spot atop the weekly streaming ratings, thanks to the success of Ryan Reynolds' hit sci-fi film, The Adam Project.

Nielsen recently released its streaming data from the week of March 21st to March 27th. During that time frame, Netflix and The Adam Project finally knocked Disney+ out of the top spot. The Adam Project was viewed for nearly 1.2 billion minutes that week, with Turning Red delivering 977 million minutes and Encanto 719 million minutes.

The week in question was the third week The Adam Project was available, making its massive success even more impressive. It held steady for its first month on Netflix, becoming one of the most-watched original films in the streamer's history.

Reynolds stars in The Adam Project as a man who travels back in time to work with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to save humanity. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener. Stranger Things and Free Guy's Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980's films like The Goonies and E.T., big adventures that all ages could both watch and enjoy, that didn't feel like they were made specifically for kids.

"I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie," Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about Netflix's big Super Bowl movie ad. "It's been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I'm grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an '80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he's home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It's a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love."

