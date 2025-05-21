Street Fighter Movie Adds Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, & More to Cast (But Who Are They Playing?)

The upcoming Street Fighter movie has already assembled a massive cast with the likes of Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, and more. The world of video game adaptations has grown tremendously in the last few years thanks to huge critical and commercial hits like The Last of Us. It seems like Hollywood is taking the idea of these adaptations much seriously than before. There’s a desire to get these things right now and it seems like Hollywood is even going back to some franchises it previously attempted and trying to do them better than before. Mortal Kombat was one of the most notable video game adaptations before, but now it has been been rebooted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mortal Kombat 2 will make its big screen debut later this year and will hopefully be a slam dunk, but another fighting game is also coming to the big screen. Street Fighter is getting a movie in the future and it has been in the works for a while. Talk to Me directors Danny & Michael Philippou were initially attached to direct Street Fighter, but they eventually dropped out for unknown reasons. Some feared that the Street Fighter movie died after that or at the least would stall out for the foreseeable future, but it seems like Legendary isn’t wasting any time on trying to get the movie off of the ground.

Street Fighter Movie Cast Adds Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, and More

street fighter 6

As reported by Deadline, the Street Fighter movie has cast Jason Momoa (Aquaman), WWE star Roman Reigns, Noah Centineo (Warfare), and Andrew Koji (Bullet Train). Their roles haven’t officially been revealed, so there’s obviously no shortage of speculation over who they could be playing. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has since revealed that he’s heard that Reigns is set to play Akuma.

Meanwhile, it seems like Andrew Koji could be a great fit for Ryu while Noah Centineo would play a great Ken. As for Momoa, his physique would make him a great fit for someone like Blanka, a role not unlike his upcoming take on Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. It’s unclear if they would use prosthetics or make him more of a CG character with motion capture, but I could see Momoa pulling it off in either approach.

Jason Momoa was just in A Minecraft Movie which was a massive hit. During the press tour he noted that Ryu and Blanka were his favorite Street Fighter characters, so it’s possible he is playing one of those two characters, but Blanka seems like the most plausible of the two. We’ll likely have to wait a bit to find out the rest, but with such a strong starting line-up, it begs the question of when this movie may begin filming. Street Fighter has no release date right now, but the movie will be directed by Kitao Sakurai. Hopefully this means a start date is approaching sometime later this year or early 2026, possibly for a 2027 release. Street Fighter was originally slated for a 2026 release, but it was delayed back in 2024.

Which Street Fighter characters do you think these actors are playing? Let me know in the comments.