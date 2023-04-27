Street Fighter Movie Being Directed by Talk to Me Creators

The Street Fighter movie has seemingly found a pair of directors to helm the upcoming film. Street Fighter is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and is incredibly recognizable. It has been around for decades and not only has it been successful on consoles/PC, but it was also one of the most beloved arcade fighting games in the 90s. Of course, games like Mortal Kombat would come in and directly compete with it, causing intense rivalry in the fighting game genre. Nevertheless, it was a huge hit and went on to spawn movies, spin-offs, and so much more, making it a massive and iconic brand.

Although there have been Street Fighter movies, it has been years since Hollywood has taken a proper crack at the series. With video game movies being the hot new thing in Hollywood after a number of successful adaptations, Capcom and Legendary have teamed up to bring Street Fighter to the big screen. Legendary acquired the film and TV rights to Street Fighter just earlier this month and it seems like they've moved fast to get someone to helm a film based on the series. The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Danny and Michael Philippou, directors of A24's upcoming horror film Talk to Me (which was a critical darling in the festival circuit), are in final talks to direct Street Fighter. Sources say that the duo was able to capitalize on the buzz of their upcoming horror film to secure the job, but it remains to be seen what their vision is for the film. The Hollywood Reporter noted that there is a short list of writers being eyed to pen the script.

With that said, it sounds like we'll have to wait a bit for cameras to be up and rolling. Street Fighter 6 is due out this summer, so fans will be able to tide themselves over with that for the time being. Outside of that, there's no word on casting or story for the new Street Fighter movie.

