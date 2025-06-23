Street Fighter Movie Casts Its Chun-Li

Callina Liang is the “strongest woman in the world.” The Presence star has been cast as the lightning-kicking Chun-Li in Legendary’s Street Fighter movie, according to Deadline. Liang will play the female lead in the adaptation of the Capcom video game series, which was first brought to screen with Ming-Na Wen in the role in the original 1994 Street Fighter flick from Steven E. de Souza.

Liang, whose credits include roles in the ITVX teen drama Tell Me Everything and the Apple TV+ series Foundation, will star as the Chinese martial arts master and Interpol investigator opposite a cast that reportedly includes Andrew Koji (Warrior) and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys) as friendly rivals Ryu and Ken, respectively.

Chun-Li was introduced in 1991’s Street Fighter II: The World Warrior as the Capcom game’s first female fighter, entering the Second World Fighting Tournament to avenge her father and claim the moniker of the world’s strongest warrior.

In May, it was reported that Jason Momoa (A Minecraft Movie) was in talks to join the international cast as the beast-like Blanka, with WWE wrestler Roman Reigns (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) as the raging demon Akuma, masked musician Orville Peck (My Kind of Country) as the vain Vega, and Walton Goggins (Fallout) as Shadaloo leader M. Bison, Chun-Li’s archenemy who killed her father.

Miki Fujitani (Japanese) and Lia Sargent (English) voiced Chun-Li in 1994’s Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie, with Chisa Yokoyama and Sargent voicing the character in the anime adaptation Street Fighter II V. Like the live-action movie, InVision Entertainment’s Street Fighter animated series depicted Chun-Li as a reporter. Most recently, Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) played Chun-Li in the Capcom-produced Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li movie in 2009.

Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip, Twisted Metal) is directing the 2026 reboot, taking the reins from Danny and Michael Philippou (Talk to Me). Street Fighter is set to begin production this fall with a March 20, 2026, release date from Sony.