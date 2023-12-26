Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Remembers When Audiences Applauded Success, Rather Than Cheering on Failures

David Ayer wants you to know it's alright to enjoy movies. Monday afternoon, the filmmaker behind Suicide Squad took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts on today's cinematic ecosystem. According to Ayer, far too many people are applauding the failure of movies.

"I remember a time before. A time when audiences applauded success. Not cheering on failures. When film meant wonder and magic. Not a means of attack. When movies were enjoyed. Not reverse engineered in hopes of finding ammo to attack," Ayer wrote on the service.

He added, "I applaud all my colleagues in the industry. I applaud all the people who work in film. I celebrate those with the courage to share a piece of themselves with the World."

Is the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut getting released?

After the successful campaign that brought forth the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Ayer has said his director's cut of Suicide Squad shouldn't be too far behind.

"I think so. I'm going to be hopeful. You know, there are a lot of people that are invested in certain narratives that don't want it to see the light of day," the filmmaker told Total Film magazine earlier this month. "So there's an immense political headwind against it, because if that cut were made public, the cowardliness and the whole just general shittiness of how the film's been treated, and how the actors have had this great work that they'd done taken away… That narrative blows up once people see the movie. But it's coming. Something's going to happen. Something's going to be revealed. The truth always comes out. It always comes out."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025. Ayer's Suicide Squad is currently streaming on Netflix.

