David Ayer's The Beekeeper Trailer Starring Jason Statham Released

David Ayer is best known for writing the original The Fast and the Furious film and directing Suicide Squad (2016) in addition to helming End of Watch (2012) and Fury (2014), and now he's back with a new film starring Jason Statham called The Beekeeper. Statham returned for three franchise movies this year - Fast X, The Meg 2, and Expedn4bles – so this marks his first time playing a new character since Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortuie: Ruse de Guerre. The Beekeeper was written by Kurt Wimmer (Salt) and there's already been talk of turning it into a franchise. Today, the first trailer for the action/thriller was released.

"Expose the corruption. Protect the hive. Watch the trailer for #TheBeekeeper, directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham. Only in theaters January 12," MGM shared on YouTube. "In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as 'Beekeepers.'" In addition to Statham, the film stars Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons. You can view the trailer below:

Will DC Studios Release the Ayer Cut?

Last year, it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran are now the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace DC Films. Ayer has previously shown his support for Gunn's new position, but he has also been very open about wanting Warner Bros. to release his version of Suicide Squad. Considering he's friendly with Gunn on Twitter, many fans have wondered if Gunn will release the "Ayer Cut." Soon after Gunn's new role was announced, he addressed some of the fan requests, including saving Legends of Tomorrow after it was canceled and releasing the "Ayer Cut."

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

Gunn continued, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." You can check out his thread here.

Recently, Ayer has debunked rumors that his cut was coming, but it sounds like he is still holding out hope.

The Beekeeper is heading to theaters on January 12, 2024.