Ridley Scott Directs ‘The Journey’ Super Bowl Commercial for Turkish Airlines

This year’s crop of Super Bowl commercials are set to take fans on some pretty fantastic journeys — and it looks like Turkish Airlines is taking that promise literally.

The company has officially debuted their full version of The Journey, a commercial directed by iconic director Ridley Scott. A short snippet of the commercial made its debut during tonight’s game, with the full six-minute version available online.

The Journey showcases Istanbul and is based around the plot of a cat-and-mouse chase across the city’s landmarks. The goal is also to promote the city’s new airport. Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049 and The Girl in the Spider’s Web) stars in the film.

Scott has become a pretty prolific director over the years, and is best known in the genre space for his work on the Alien and Blade Runner franchises. The Journey is Scott’s latest entry in the world of Super Bowl commercials, with him previously helming the iconic “1984” advertisement for Apple.

“I decided to go back and click-into advertising because I love the chase and the speed of the job,” Scott said in a statement (via AdAge). “The fact is that this project went beyond the limitations of traditional advertising, and allowed me the creative freedom to tell the story.”

This marks Scott’s first directing gig in almost two years, with him previously directing 2017’s All the Money in the World. While Scott has been attached to several other films – including Queen and Country and Gladiator 2 – the topic of him directing another entry in the Alien franchise has been speculated about by fans.

“It looks to me that the Fox deal is certainly going to go ahead with Disney, and I’ve been with Fox for a number years now,” Scott explained in 2018. “I’m hoping I’ll still probably be there so whether or not they go ahead with such a dark subject, being Disney, as aliens remains to be seen.”

“I think they should [add to the Alien franchise] because I think, when people have a hard and fast franchise which has ongoing interest, it’s crazy not to do something with it,” he explained. “[If] they find that they’re so successful with that that they want to cross the line and do something a little darker, and if they do that, do they want to do that under Disney or do they want to do that under the Fox banner? I think there’s a business plan afoot definitely.”

