Superbad's Seth Rogen Says "No One's Made a Good High School Movie Since"

It's been 15 years since the beloved teen comedy Superbad hit theaters. The coming-of-age film starred Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse and helped kickstart writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's huge Hollywood careers. However, Rogen's recent comments about high school movies have rubbed some people the wrong way. The Superbad writer, who also appeared in the movie as Officer Michaels, recently spoke with PEOPLE about his The Fabelmans co-star, Gabe LaBelle, and it led to the claim that there hasn't been a good teen movie since Superbad.

"What's crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like 19 years old and his and his friends' favorite movie is Superbad," Rogen shared. "So it never changed for some reason. No one's made a good high school movie since then." It's important to note that PEOPLE made it clear the actor was joking, but the comments still caught the attention of many teen movie fans who had a lot of counterarguments.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Edge of Seventeen, Lady Bird, and Booksmart are just some of the examples people have been tossed around on Twitter in response to Rogen's comments. You can check out a viral tweet response below:

People in the comments chimed in with more answers, including last year's Do Revenge as well as Superbad alum Emma Stone's Easy A, Rick Famuyiwa's Dope, and much more.

What Is The Fabelmans About?

Rogen's latest film, The Fabelmans, was just nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Director Steven Spielberg has called The Fabelmans his "most personal" tale to date. He wrote and directed a fictionalized tale of his own life, which tells the story of how he fell in love with filmmaking while dealing with family struggles. The film stars Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, American Gigolo) as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman. The cast also includes four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn) as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood) as his successful scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle) as Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend, and honorary "uncle," and Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut Gems, Ordinary People) as Mitzi's Uncle Boris.

