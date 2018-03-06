Amazon Orders ‘The Boys’ Script From ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Preacher’ Creators

It looks like Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will be bringing another fan-favorite comic to the small screen.

The pair’s adaptation of The Boys has officially received a script order from Amazon. The hour-long pilot, which was initially headed to Cinemax, is set to be written by Supernatural and Timeless creator Eric Kripke. According to Variety, the streaming service could end up giving The Boys a straight-to-series pickup, with Rogen and Goldberg set to serve as executive producers and directors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Boys is created by Preacher‘s Garth Ennis and Transmetropolitan‘s Darick Robertson. follows a CIA squad sent to keep a society of amoral, celebrity-like superheroes in check. The Dynamite Entertainment series ran for seventy-two issues, from 2006 to 2012.

A live-action version of The Boys has been in development for quite some time. Anchorman and The Big Short director Adam McKay first developed a film adaptation of the project in 2010, taking it from Columbia to Paramount. Ride Along scribes Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay penned a script of the film, telling ComicBook.com that it needed to “find its sweet spot” in terms of budget. It sounds like with a small screen budget, and veterans like Kripke, Rogen, and Goldberg at the helm, that sweet spot has been found.

The Boys is the latest comic book property that Rogen and Goldberg have helped bring to life. The pair helped create AMC’s Preacher, and directed the first two episodes of each of the show’s seasons. A third season of the Vertigo Comics-inspired series is rumored to begin filming very soon.