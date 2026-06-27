Supergirl Officially Scores Lower Than Every DCEU Movie (& Only 1 DC Movie Ranks Lower)

DC Studios’ film slate got off to a strong start last summer, when Superman became the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025 ($618.7 million worldwide). A big reason why it was so successful was word of mouth. Critics and audiences responded positively to James Gunn’s take on Kal-El, fueling excitement for the future of the DC Universe. The franchise is back in theaters this summer with Supergirl, but unfortunately, the results are quite different. Earning mixed reviews, Supergirl is struggling at the box office during its opening weekend, and now it has another hurdle to clear, as it’s just been hit with an underwhelming CinemaScore.

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Supergirl has a CinemaScore of B-. On paper, that sounds like a good grade, but as far as CinemaScores go, it’s actually quite low. As a point of comparison, every installment of the DC Extended Universe received a B or higher. The only DC Comics adaptation in history to earn a lower mark than Supergirl is 2024’s infamous Joker: Folie à Deux, which was hit with a D.

Movie CinemaScore Wonder Woman A Shazam! A Man of Steel A- Aquaman A- Superman A- Suicide Squad B+ Justice League B+ Birds of Prey B+ Wonder Woman 1984 B+ The Suicide Squad B+ Black Adam B+ Shazam! Fury of the Gods B+ Blue Beetle B+ Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice B The Flash B Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom B Supergirl B-

Supergirl Is Dividing Audiences and Critics

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

The reveal of Supergirl‘s CinemaScore comes on the heels of it earning a healthy audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes (76% as of this writing). The Rotten Tomatoes score seemed like an indication that there would be a stark divide between critics and audiences, with the latter forming a more favorable consensus of the film. However, now that we know Supergirl has one of the lowest CinemaScores in DC movie history (below polarizing works like Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad), it appears as if viewers are as split as critics.

After Supergirl received a positive Rotten Tomatoes score, it might have been reasonable to assume that its CinemaScore could match Superman or at least hit B+. That said, it’s important to keep in mind that these are two different metrics that accumulate their data in their own ways. CinemaScore polls “moviegoers at major movie releases on opening night,” and those polls are not handed out nationwide. CinemaScore concentrates on major markets across the country, whereas anyone with a Rotten Tomatoes account can leave a review for any movie they’ve seen. This could explain why there’s a bit of a difference between the two audience scores; Rotten Tomatoes can have a much larger sample size because it’s global and isn’t solely focused on opening night.

While there are plenty of people who are enjoying Supergirl, the mixed nature of the word of mouth will likely prevent the movie from realizing its full potential at the box office. Heading into the weekend, some projections were below The Flash, so Supergirl really needed enthusiastic responses across the board to turn things around. All signs are pointing to it opening below Toy Story 5 this weekend, and then it will probably get overshadowed by the major movies opening in July. If Supergirl had more buzz as a must-see comic book movie, then the box office results might have been different.

It’ll be interesting to see if the response to Supergirl has any impact on the DCU’s future. Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El is set to be a significant part of the franchise moving forward, as she’ll be returning for next summer’s Man of Tomorrow (and likely more appearances beyond that). While people are split on Supergirl overall, just about everyone is in agreement that Alcock delivers a strong performance as the titular character. Audiences seem to be excited to see more of her, even if some were let down by the film around her, so Gunn and Co. shouldn’t have to do anything drastic behind the scenes.

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