Supergirl Thursday Box Office Beats MCU’s Biggest Bomb (But Below The Flash)

Last summer, the DC Universe’s film slate got off to a strong start with Superman, which became 2025’s highest-grossing superhero movie with $618.7 million worldwide. That commercial performance and the film’s positive word of mouth set the stage for an exciting future, but there have been question marks surrounding this summer’s Supergirl. Receiving mixed reviews, the DCU’s latest had an uphill climb trying to make a box office splash at the tail end of what’s been a busy June (with a loaded July still on the way). Early box office tracking for Supergirl was on the low side, and now that numbers are starting to come in, it doesn’t appear as if those projections will improve.

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According to Deadline, Supergirl grossed $7.8 million domestically from preview screenings, which include early access fan events on Wednesday, June 24th and general showings that took place on Thursday, June 25th. That figure is slightly more than what The Marvels brought in during its previews back in 2023 ($6.6 million), but Supergirl also lagged behind The Flash ($9.7 million).

Is Supergirl In Trouble at the Box Office?

Image Courtesy of WB

For anyone who’s been following the box office prognosis for Supergirl, the Thursday number shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Heading into the weekend, it was estimated to gross around $40+ million domestically, with $50+ the extreme high end, well behind Pixar’s juggernaut Toy Story 5, which should easily win its second weekend. In recent years, there have been numerous instances of films surpassing initial projections and faring much better than expected, but it doesn’t look like Supergirl will be one of those titles.

If there’s anything working in Supergirl‘s favor right now, it’s that its production budget is on the lower end for films like this. It reportedly cost around $170 million to make (not counting marketing and distribution expenses), significantly below the budgets for The Marvels ($307.3 million net) and The Flash ($200-220 million). This means Supergirl‘s break even point is not as high as those other two movies, so a low opening weekend isn’t entirely a death blow. A general rule of thumb is that a film needs to earn around twice its production budget in order to break even, so Supergirl probably needs to gross at least $340 million globally to be in the clear.

A potential problem there is that neither The Marvels ($206.1 million) nor The Flash ($271.4 million) came close to hitting $340+ million during their respective theatrical runs. Every movie is different, of course, but if Supergirl is trailing The Flash, it’s going to have its work cut out for itself — especially since the odds of Supergirl having strong legs are low. Holding well can help a film recover from a soft debut, but the mixed word of mouth and incoming wave of anticipated studio tentpoles in July (Minions & Monsters, Moana, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) means Supergirl likely won’t be sticking around in theaters for long.

That would be a disappointing outcome for DC Studios, who was clearly confident in Supergirl (giving it a prime summer movie season release date). While it seems unlikely Supergirl will be one of the year’s top earners, it’s important to keep in mind that the box office is just one revenue stream available to studios. It was only a year ago Superman turned a $100 million profit for Warner Bros. thanks to things like licensing deals and PVOD rentals/purchases. Supergirl performing well on the home media market could help offset the poor box office performance, though everyone involved obviously would have liked it to be a hit in theaters first and foremost.

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