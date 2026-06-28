Supergirl Opening Box Office Is Less Than Morbius (& Less Than Spider-Man: Brand New Day Pre-Sales)

The DC Universe was riding high last summer when Superman became the highest-grossing superhero movie of the year, getting the new franchise off on the right foot. Unfortunately, that positive momentum didn’t last. This weekend saw the release of Supergirl, and instead of the DCU going 2/2 at the box office, the film became yet another major studio tentpole to underwhelm this season (following the footsteps of The Mandalorian and Grogu and Masters of the Universe). While Supergirl was never going to be a match for Toy Story 5, at one point there was hope that it could earn as much as $50+ million domestically in its debut. It came well below that figure, and comparisons to other movies are a bit startling.

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According to Deadline, Supergirl earned around $38 million domestically in its opening weekend, a number below the $40 million that was reported a day ago. This is below the debuts for Marvel bombs like The Marvels ($46.1 million) and Morbius ($39 million). What’s even more incredible is that Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which doesn’t premiere for another month, has already outgrossed Supergirl. Last week, it was reported that Brand New Day has already earned over $40 million domestically from pre-sales.

What Impact Will Supergirl‘s Box Office Have on the DCU?

Regardless of how one feels about Supergirl as a film, there’s no real way to sugarcoat this box office performance. Failing to hit the low end of soft projections is obviously not ideal, and it’ll be interesting to see how DC Studios and Warner Bros. respond to this development. The studios clearly had a ton of confidence in Supergirl, giving it a prime summer release date. While it would have been unfair to expect Supergirl to break box office records, the hope was that it would appeal to fans and general audiences enough to be a solid hit. Budgeted between $170-186 million, Supergirl was in a position where it didn’t even need to clear $400 million worldwide to break even. Now, however, odds are it will go down as a loss.

Prior to Supergirl‘s release, it was confirmed that Kara Zor-El would play a key role in the DCU moving forward. Milly Alcock is reprising the character in next summer’s Man of Tomorrow, and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran has said “she’s a major part of what we’re doing.” It can be assumed that more appearances beyond Man of Tomorrow are planned. Kara’s solo film underperforming shouldn’t change that. Though Supergirl is divisive, it’s agreed upon that Alcock’s performance is one of the highlights. She’s proven to be a strong fit for the character, and many are interested in seeing her get a chance to work with stronger material. It would be a shame if an interesting character like Kara was scrapped because one film underwhelmed.

Man of Tomorrow is already in production, so barring any late tweaks, Kara’s part in that film should be set in stone. The bigger question could be what Supergirl‘s box office means for the DCU as a whole. The franchise shouldn’t be in any danger of being killed off (Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2 were all well-received, so right now Supergirl could just be a blip on the radar), but it will be fascinating to see which projects get the green light in the aftermath. Gunn hasn’t been shy in admitting that he “probably [isn’t] going to do certain movies” about “characters [audiences] don’t know.” That’s an eye-catching quote from the man who turned the Guardians of the Galaxy into household names, but it speaks to the current landscape of comic book adaptations and shifting box office trends.

It’s perhaps telling that the only two upcoming DC movies dated on the calendar are a Superman film (Man of Tomorrow) and a Batman film (The Batman Part II). There’s a scenario where DC prioritizes movies based on the premier characters that are safer box office bets (Superman, Batman). We’re seeing this happen with Marvel as well. In the wake of Thunderbolts* underwhelming last year, reports indicated Marvel could stick to signature brands like Spider-Man, X-Men, and the Avengers to maximize profits. In the 2010s, the likes of Aquaman and Ant-Man could headline blockbusters, but audiences have now shown they won’t come out in full force for a superhero movie just because it’s a superhero movie. Marvel and DC aren’t going away any time soon, but they may have to adjust their output strategies to adapt to a changing Hollywood landscape.

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