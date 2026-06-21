Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Already Primed to Take This Box Office Win

It looks like Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already shaping up to crush the box office. Which, if you’ve been paying attention, is no real surprise. The details that have been emerging about our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s return to the big screen have all been more than a little exciting, with light finally being shed on everything from potential villains to easter eggs for comic fans to all-new powers for Spider-Man.

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So, really, it’s not all that shocking that the movie is gearing up to break prior box office records a month before it’s even in theaters. According to Box Office Global, the film has already surpassed $40 million in domestic ticket pre-sales. Which means that it’s officially on track for a wildly successful opening weekend—approximately $250 million, which would make Brand New Day Hollywood’s biggest debut since No Way Home back in 2021. So, it looks like Peter Parker’s only box office competition is himself.

Can Spider-Man Outdo Himself Come July?

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And with over a month left until its theatrical debut, there’s no way that that $40 million figure is going to slow down. Which also means the projected $250 million will likely be blown out of the water by the actual opening weekend figures. “I think it’s gunna open with a 3 in front,” said one fan on X. Another added, “I went to check the theatre close to my place, and it was already half full, so I had to buy tickets quickly. It’s not even July yet.” And now, with rumors that Miles Morales’s arrival has been teased, on top of all the villains and the reappearance of Savage Hulk, it’s safe to say those theaters are going to be packed.

All in all, Brand New Day really is shaping up to be an incredible movie, and one that already seems deserving of all the hype that it’s generating in the run-up to its theatrical release. It’s also exciting to know that it seems to be focusing more on Peter’s experience as a street-level hero once again. And while there’s obviously a literal army of villains to defeat this go-around, Brand New Day seems to be intent on getting back to who Peter is at his core, and how the choices that he has to make in the face of losing the people he was closest to will affect him going forward. It also opens the door for characters that fans have long been missing, like Gwen Stacy.

What are you most looking forward to in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Do you think that it’s going to beat No Way Home’s box office earnings? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other Spidey fans are saying.