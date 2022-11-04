Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Weighs in on Saha Calle Casting

✖

Yesterday, Daytime Emmy-nominated The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle was cast in the upcoming The Flash movie as Supergirl, Superman's Kryptonian cousin. While most fans were enthusiastic about her casting, there are still some fans of The CW's Supergirl smarting from the news that their show will end after its upcoming season. For those people, series star Melissa Benoist took to social media to send a message: she supports Calle (and more Supergirl, generally), and can't wait to see her make her debut in 2022's multiverse-hopping The Flash, which is set to star Ezra Miller and feature appeareances by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, both as Batman.

Sharing a screenshot of the announcement video that introduced fans to Calle, Benoist welcomed her alternate-Earth doppelganger to the DC Universe. The move is as classy as fans have come to expect from Benoist, who has been one of the most positive voices at DC since she was cast in the series in 2015.

You can see a screenshot below.

It is not yet clear whether Calle's Supergirl will hail from the main DC Films timeline or from another location in the multiverse. Calle will be the latest live-action iteration of Supergirl, following in the footsteps of not only Benoist, but the likes of Helen Slater, who played the role in a 1984 movie, and Smallville's Laura Vandervoort, who appeared on Supergirl as a villain later.

Calle marks the first time the character has been played by a Latina. In the comics and on The CW's Supergirl, Kara Zor-El is Superman's first cousin, and is a blonde-haired, blue-eyed character. In a tie-in comic released around the time of Man of Steel, Kara Zor-El was depicted as blonde as well -- but instead of being Sueprman's cousin, she was an ancestor of his, who traveled to earth thousands of years ago and was stranded here, her scout ship being the one Clark Kent found in the movie.

Earlier this week, following DC's announcement that they would begin publishing comics set in the universes of the 1989 Batman and 1978 Superman movies, ComicBook speculated about whether Brandon Routh's Superman, who was a continuation of the one played by Christopher Reeve in the '70s and '80s, might appear in The Flash. The music that plays behind the footage of Calle seeing the costume for the first time is a theme from the Reeve movies.

The Flash is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.