The Flash: Sasha Calle Cast As Supergirl

The Young and the Restless standout Sasha Calle will appear as Supergirl in the upcoming film adaptation of The Flash, filmmaker Andy Muschietti revealed today in a video posted to his Instagram account. The director reportedly saw literally hundreds of actors to play the character, who will debut in the 2022 superhero film, which will also star Ezra Miller as the titular Scarlet Speedster and Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, each reprising their versions of Batman. It is not yet clear whether Calle's Supergirl will hail from the main DC Films timeline or from another location in the multiverse.

Calle will be the latest live-action iteration of Supergirl, following in the footsteps of Helen Slater, who played the role in a 1984 movie, and Melissa Benoist, who currently headlines Supergirl on The CW. Set in the shared DC continuity fans call the Arrowverse, Benoist's series is set to conclude at the end of its upcoming season.

You can see Muschietti and Calle make the announcement below.

