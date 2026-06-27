Supergirl’s Controversial Battle Song Was Added Last Minute Thanks to James Gunn (& Fans Aren’t Happy)

One of the biggest prevailing criticisms of Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl is the jarring decision to use a cover of a pop punk classic during Kara’s climactic battle with the Brigands and Krem of the Yellowhills. Even for those who loved the film – and the audience score of 76% confirms there’s a lot of them – the choice feels completely out of place, and does not remotely fit the tone of the fight sequence. And now, we know who is responsible: James Gunn. Well, at least partly. After a long process of trying to decide which song to use, which included testing 45 other songs, Gillespie and writer Ana Nogueira have now revealed that Gunn deserves thanks for choosing the cover of Jimmy Eat World’s anthemic “The Middle.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The creative team revealed the process to Rolling Stone in a behind-the-scenes interview, confirming that the cover, which was recorded with a slower tempo and more ethereal singing style by Kelty Greye and KidMotel, was only chosen right at the last minute. As Ana Noreiga confirmed, “Oh, God. It went ’round and ’round, didn’t it? There were a lot of options.” Gillespie added further detail, giving James Gunn credit: “That was probably the biggest discussion. And it was down to the very last week, and I gotta give James credit for that one.”

The film has a number of needle drops that have been quite widely discussed across social media, as fans reflect on how James Gunn’s creative identity is reflected in Supergirl, despite him not being the director. There are certainly visual references, and fight sequence cues from his favored approach, but the musical choices – which are quite eclectic, but mostly follow a sort of punk aesthetic that he is known to favor – stand out the most. This is the biggest confirmation of one of his fingerprints on the movie. Sadly, fans aren’t exactly won over, with lots of baffled reactions to the inclusion of “The Middle”.

I think lyrically it’s a perfect song for the film, but choosing a cover of it instead of the original was not a good choice. And it was probably better to use as an end credits song rather than a fight scene needle drop. https://t.co/xVp2u1zWWf — Misty Moon 🌙 (@AHeartbreakSky) June 26, 2026

Yeah no I frowned at this needle drop ngl like I enjoyed a lot of the movie but this was one of those things I literally went 😬 at https://t.co/eVvOtWBgzz — Ansi 🤍 (@StarrdomTWT) June 27, 2026

It is supremely weird to me that people are claiming Supergirl is bad. It’s fine to good.



The story is good but the script is poor. Great villain. Great heart, poor humor. Good action, bad CG.



Unforgivably obnoxious needle drops including the worst ever, impressively. — Simon Gallagher (@SiGallagher) June 27, 2026

Supergirl’s “The Middle” Choice is Weird (But the Lyrics Make Sense)

In the same interview, the pair were asked how they came across the cover of “The Middle,” and whether they commissioned it for the movie: Nogueira confirmed, “No, I think we just found it,” before Gillespie revealed the extent of the decision making process: “But there were probably about 45 songs that went against that scene.” The director also revealed some details on the song that came runner-up, confirming that the decision was always going to include a cover: “It was a remix of a classic, and I think you almost need to see it as the remix, because that’s what works so beautifully about it, was the orchestration of it. That was down to the wire getting that sequence finished, ’cause obviously the visual effects are massive. So it was a long few months of being like, “It’s gonna be great.”

Not joking I think the rotten tomatoes score shoots up like 15-20% without that needle drop. Baffling choice https://t.co/vcaa1iVqRt — matt 🏄‍♂️ (@CFC_BaldKante) June 27, 2026

On paper, “The Middle” isn’t an illogical choice, given the lyrics point to an affirmative message about endurance, and the fact that it was written specifically about a young fan who was going through struggles not unlike Kara. As they were writing the “Bleed American” album, Jimmy Eat World were sent a message through AOL by a fan who felt excluded by, inspiring frontman Jim Adkins to write the song as a reply, embracing the punk culture of acceptance and resilience. In Supergirl, Kara is an outsider on Earth, and struggles quite notably with self-acceptance, lamenting the fact that she has no people. The song’s opening lines might as well be written for her: “Hey, don’t write yourself off yet, It’s only in your head, you feel left out, Or looked down on, Just try your best, Try everything you can, And don’t you worry what they tell themselves, When you’re away”. As could the chorus: “It just takes some time, Little girl, you’re in the middle of the ride, Everything, everything’ll be just fine, Everything, everything’ll be alright, alright.”

The issue, though, is not really the lyrics or the meaning: it’s the style of the cover. It’s a sort of pixie-girl, lo-tempo remake that completely undoes the idea that the punk ethos is what drives the message. And the higher tempo is perfectly suited to a battle scene. So quite why they went with this version – which arguably would have been better suited to the end credits – is the real headscratcher here. It sticks out like a sore thumb, and genuinely takes away from the scene, which is otherwise an excellent battle sequence with very good effects.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!