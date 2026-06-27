3 Things About Supergirl That Make No Sense (And, No, It’s Not Milly Alcock)

Supergirl officially hit theaters on June 26, although many people had a chance to see it beforehand, be they critics, journalists, and influencers who had early access screenings or anyone who was able to snag a show on Thursday, when select theaters already had it playing. Fairly quickly, reviews of the movie and online responses started to skew pretty negative, with the critic score for Supergirl on Rotten Tomatoes consistently hitting the low 50s, percentage-wise. (As of the time of this writing, it’s at 57%.) Granted, the audience score has come in higher, currently sitting at 76%.

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However, as has unfortunately come to be expected with women-led movies, especially women-led superhero movies, Supergirl is being soundly bashed online, with complaints about the story, performances, lighting/color scheme, themes, and so much more. Of course, some of these complaints are valid, although some are certainly stemming from that previously mentioned problem of automatic hate for women-led superhero films. Among those complaints—although they’re actually not the most prominent—these 3 things really do make no sense.

Supergirl Could Fight With Kryptonite Embedded In Her

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Supergirl was inevitably going to depict kryptonite and Kara/Supergirl being affected by kryptonite at some point, as that and red suns are among the very few things that can actually make Supergirl (and Superman) weak. This movie took some unique approaches with this depiction, including by showing Kara’s red blood cells being taken over by kryptonite and having the villain, Krem, specifically engineer weapons with kryptonite in them that would effectively kill her.

These weapons, which were basically like arrows, were used against Kara during one of the fights between her and Krem, and at first they did bring her to her knees and make her seemingly incapacitated. Ultimately, though, she was able to still get up and fight with one stuck in her stomach. Unfortunately, this makes very little sense. While it’s a relatively small quibble, this contradicts what we’ve already seen in the DCU. In Superman, Clark is weakened almost to death just by kryptonite being in the same cell that he’s in, without touching him at all.

The Needle Drop Just Didn’t Work At All

One of the best parts of Superman (2025) is the delightful needle drop moment, in which Lois is kept inside a protective bubble as Mister Terrific absolutely decimates a camp of Lex Luthor’s lackeys and “5 Years Time” by Noah and the Whale plays. It’s honestly one of the best moments in the movie, and it’s truly hilarious. It’s clear that Supergirl wanted to have a little callback to that moment, no doubt gunning for the same comedic effect. This came in the form of Supergirl similarly fighting a massive group of people as a rendition of “The Middle” played.

In theory, this could have worked the same way and been a nice connection to Superman, but it just didn’t have the same effect. In part, this was due to tonal issues in this scene. Not only is the scene not funny in the way that the scene in Superman is because the context is so much darker (and, in Supergirl, the actors play it much more straight), but also, the particular song that was chosen had a weird incongruence. The original version of “The Middle” arguably would have worked better than this slowed down, more dramatized version.

Supergirl Didn’t Have A Major Demographic In Mind

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Supergirl has a PG-13 rating, which makes sense; the movie, like its predecessor Superman as well as most if not all other superhero movies, contains plenty of action, violence, and heavier themes. This generally means that the movie is best enjoyed by teenagers and adults rather than little kids. While that’s fine, the “13” of PG-13 explicitly means that the movie is for young teens as well. Moreover, Supergirl was always going to especially appeal to young girls within this age range, as this is a fairly rare movie featuring a solo female hero.

This only makes it all the stranger that Supergirl doesn’t just neglect this target demographic—it actively traumatizes them. Namely, the movie introduces “the brides,” who are girls around Ruthye’s age (so, 13ish) who are being abducted and forced to have babies with the evil Brigands. This isn’t just a referenced child sex trafficking plot, either. The movie directly shows little girls being dragged away by men, some of them carried over men’s shoulders while screaming. Obviously, this is going to horrify and traumatize the very audience that should be able to celebrate and see themselves in the movie.

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