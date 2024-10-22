Amy Adams Breaks Silence on Lois Lane Being Recast in the DC Universe

James Gunn’s Superman (2025) will open the door to a whole new vision of the DC Universe franchise, meaning fans will be getting to know new versions of iconic DC characters. Casting actor David Corenswet as the new Clark Kent/Superman got a big reaction from fans of the old DCEU era, which had Henry Cavill as its Superman. There was far more unified praise over the casting of Rachel Brosnahan as the new Lois Lane. Fans have made it clear they like this recast, but how does former Lois Lane actress Amy Adams feel about it?

When speaking with Variety, Amy Adams (Man of Steel, Justice League) had nothing but love for Rachel Brosnahan, saying, “I love her. She’s gonna be great. Hopefully, the role will be infused with her sensibility and her natural humor and strength and wit. I’m really looking forward to it. I really like her… “I’m just a big fan of the franchise, always.”

Adams also made sure to emphasize her own outlook on acting, which is that no one actor owns a character – especially in a long-running franchise like Superman: “Coming from theater, a role never belongs to you,” Adams explained. “You just do a take on it. That’s how I feel about that franchise.”

The six-time Oscar nominee went on to wish director James Gunn well in his efforts to relaunch the Superman movie franchise and cleared up any misconception about how her time in the DC movie franchise came to an end: “I always understood they were moving in a more Justice League direction.”

DCEU fans can hold their heads high: Adams made sure to show respect to her Man of Steel and Justice League co-star Henry Cavill, and his performance as Superman: “Henry was a really brilliant Superman,” Adams said. “I offer every Superman luck and stuff, but I think he was great. I just wanted to say that. It’s so in his spirit.”

Cavill and Adams’ time as Superman and Lois has officially come to an end with the launch of DC Studios and the new DC Universe franchise – something that will forever leave fans divided, since many DCEU fans felt that Cavill’s Superman (and his relationship with Lois Lane) never got the full arc that director Zack Snyder planned for it.

Amy Adams’ DCEU Arc As Lois Lane Explained

Snyder’s epic three-part Justice League Trilogy would have made the life of Adams’ Lois Lane a major nexus point in the DCEU timeline. She would’ve been killed by Darkseid in Justice League II, turning Superman evil and creating the “Knightmare” timeline glimpsed in both Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Justice League III would’ve brought the entire story full circle, as Flash went back in time (twice) to warn Bruce Wayne/Batman of Lois’s death, helping prevent it so that Superman stays good and helps repel Darkseid’s invasion of Earth.

Superman (2025) has a release date of July 11, 2025.