Superman Crew Member Dies in Atlanta Due to Apparent Suicide

A crew member working on the production of Superman was found dead at the Atlanta-area Trilith Studios. On Wednesday morning, Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious crew member at Trilith Studios, a large studio complex that is currently hosting production of both Superman and Peacemaker 2. According to reports, officers and medical personnel found the person deceased from an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound. Per Deadline, the person was a Teamster working on the set of Superman, although their identity has not been publicly released by authorities.

“Evidence collected revealed no suspicion of foul play, nor is the investigation connected to any ongoing studio projects,” Captain Austin Dunn of the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement. “Additional details are unavailable at this time as the investigation is in its infancy. Future updates will be provided when appropriate.”

Variety reported that director James Gunn informed the crew of Superman to inform them of the person’s death and then called production for the day. Superman is currently in its last week of filming and is set for release in 2025. Filming for the movie resumed on Thursday. Superman stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult.

Trilith Studios is a large 700-acre site located outside of Atlanta, with over 30 soundstages. The studio was used in the filming of multiple Marvel productions, including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision, and Loki.

Other filming locations used for Superman include Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Norway. Cleveland was notably the birthplace of Superman (both Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster are from Cleveland and began their work on Superman there), while Cincinnati’s Union Terminal was the inspiration for the Hall of Justice. Union Terminal was one of the filming locations for Superman.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.