Superman Early Screenings: Here’s How to Get Tickets

Superman will be in theaters faster than a speeding bullet — but the wait just got shorter. Warner Bros. and Amazon have partnered for exclusive advance screenings of the first DC Studios film from writer and director James Gunn, with Amazon Prime Early Screenings of Superman set to take place on July 7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The promotion will be open to Amazon Prime members via the online retailer’s Superman store offering merchandise from and inspired by the new movie, which soars into theaters nationwide on July 11.

Warner Bros. previously teamed up with Amazon and Atom Tickets to host early showings of Aquaman in 2018, with the sneak peek netting nearly $3 million in ticket sales from over 1,200 theaters. The studio also made history with Walmart’s premiere night presentation of 2013’s Man of Steel, which marked the first time that a studio partnered with a retailer for an early movie premiere.

DC Studios’ first feature film is written and directed by Gunn (the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, The Suicide Squad) and stars David Corenswet (Twisters) as the Man of Steel with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies) as Lex Luthor.

The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind) as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan (Gotham) as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion (The Suicide Squad) as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced (The Last of Us) as Hawkgirl, with Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Superman’s pal, Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys) as Angela Spica/the Engineer, Wendell Pierce (Thunderbolts*) as The Daily Planet chief Perry White, Alan Tudyk (Andor) as the voice of Robot #4, Neva Howell (Greedy People) as Martha Kent, and Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) as Jonathan Kent.

Look for Superman in theaters on July 11.