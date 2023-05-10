Superman: Legacy Fan Art Imagines Man of Tomorrow Actor as Man of Steel

James Gunn has finally wrapped up his tenure with Marvel Studios after the successful release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn is set to move on to his next big film, Superman: Legacy, and he recently announced that early pre-production has already begun on the project. No one has been revealed to be on the shortlist to play the next Man of Steel as yet, but Gunn has revealed what he wants for the role. One artist thinks they have an idea of who could play the character, and it's an actor who appeared in Netflix's Man From Toronto. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a concept that shows how Man From Toronto actor Pierson Fodè could look as the Man of Steel. In the fan art, Fodè gets a classic Superman costume and definitely has the farm boy look to pull off the character. While there haven't been any announcements regarding casting for Superman: Legacy, Fodè is relatively unknown, and that just may be what Gunn is looking for.

You can check out the fan art below.

Why Did James Gunn Take on Superman: Legacy?

"I completely relate to Superman because he's everything I am," Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he's fucking Superman. And that's kind of like what I feel like."

Is There a Synopsis for Superman: Legacy?

Warner Bros. released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when Gunn made the announcement he was directing it, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Despite numerous rumors, there are no known candidates for casting, although now that the movie is in pre-production it would not be surprising if that process started soon. Gunn has been pretty good about shooting down fake rumors on social media in recent months.

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.

