Superman: Legacy Fan Poster Imagines Look of Next James Gunn Movie

James Gunn is currently hard at work on the press tour for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he's also busy developing his next big movie, Superman: Legacy. Gunn announced that he will officially direct Superman: Legacy after a ton of speculation on whether or not he would. Superman: Legacy is already in early pre-production, so we should probably hear who will play the next Clark Kent or Superman sooner rather than later. Fans have been wondering what Gunn's vision of Metropolis could look like, and one artist created a design that imagines what Superman: Legacy could look like. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a fan poster that shows what he believes the world could look like. In the fan art, we see Superman sitting in a building while looking at The Daily Planet. While we might not get an official look at Superman: Legacy for quite some time, this should be enough to hold fans over until something official is released.

You can check out the fan poster below.

Why Did James Gunn Take on Superman: Legacy?

"I completely relate to Superman because he's everything I am," Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he's fucking Superman. And that's kind of like what I feel like."

Is There a Synopsis for Superman: Legacy?

Warner Bros. released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when Gunn made the announcement he was directing it, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Despite numerous rumors, there are no known candidates for casting, although now that the movie is in pre-production it would not be surprising if that process started soon. Gunn has been pretty good about shooting down fake rumors on social media in recent months.

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.

What do you think about the fan poster? Are you excited to see James Gunn's vision for Superman: Legacy? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!