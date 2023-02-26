DC Studios' James Gunn Asks Fans to Share Their Favorite Superman Stories

Superman is arguably the most popular comic book character ever created, so it's only fitting he'll be a foundational building block of the new DC Universe. While the latest live-action take on the Man of Steel will at least be partially based on All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, Superman: Legacy writer (and DC Studios boss) James Gunn is looking for the most popular stories ever told featuring the Last Son of Krypton. Saturday afternoon, the filmmaker took to his Twitter account to ask his millions of followers what their favorite Superman stories were.

"Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe," Gunn previously said of the upcoming feature. "Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world. I can't wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.