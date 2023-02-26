DC Studios' James Gunn Asks Fans to Share Their Favorite Superman Stories
Superman is arguably the most popular comic book character ever created, so it's only fitting he'll be a foundational building block of the new DC Universe. While the latest live-action take on the Man of Steel will at least be partially based on All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, Superman: Legacy writer (and DC Studios boss) James Gunn is looking for the most popular stories ever told featuring the Last Son of Krypton. Saturday afternoon, the filmmaker took to his Twitter account to ask his millions of followers what their favorite Superman stories were.
"Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe," Gunn previously said of the upcoming feature. "Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world. I can't wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming."
Kingdom Come
my favorite hq ever @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/sE6plSpsCr— DC Studios Brasil 🇧🇷 (@DCStudiosBrasil) February 25, 2023
All Seasons
Superman for All Seasons is pretty great. So is All Star Superman! I also love @KurtBusiek 's Secret Identity. pic.twitter.com/xgB3gShP8X— Needham Comics (@NeedhamComics) February 25, 2023
Birthright
Birthright!
I think Mark Waid nailed the best modern reimagining of the Superman myth.— Superman On Film (@SupermanOnFilm) February 25, 2023
Red Son
Superman Red Son. The Animated movie was sadly a bad adaption.— Christopher Lauer (@Schmidtlepp) February 25, 2023
All the Favorites
That’s like trying to choose a favorite child and to be honest we weren’t ready for that kind of pressure on a Saturday.
Can we have *counts on fingers* 100 favorites?
Actually, wait, 105.
…no, 110.
We’ll get back to you.— DC (@DCComics) February 25, 2023
Muhammad Ali
For me, honestly, it's this. Aside from the gorgeous art, it really gets Superman. pic.twitter.com/c4f0kkrBMY— Kurt Busiek (@KurtBusiek) February 25, 2023
Whatever Happened
Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oXYuwag0oE— Adam Grunther (@AdamGrunther) February 25, 2023
The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.
