Superman: Legacy: James Gunn's Latest Tweet Has DC Fans Talking About One Comic

The new DC Studios boss recently revealed Superman For All Seasons was one of the main inspirations for Superman: Legacy.

By Adam Barnhardt

Wednesday, DC Studios boss James Gunn revealed one of the biggest pieces of inspiration behind Superman: Legacy. Sharing a snapshot of DC's new Superman for All Seasons printing, the filmmaker revealed the seminal story was something he kept going back to while writing DC's upcoming Superman reboot. Suffice it to say, but fans were ecstatic to learn the blockbuster will be inspired by the legendary Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale story.

"Just received this stunningly gorgeous Absolute edition of Superman for All Seasons, one of my favorite Superman stories & a huge influence on Legacy (& a strangely perfect bookend with All-Star Superman)," Gunn tweeted. "The late, great Tim Sales artwork & Bjarne Hansen's watercolor work have never looked better – nor have Clark & Ma & Pa. Jeph Loeb's elegant, confident story still sings."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!

Cinema

prevnext

More Excited

prevnext

So Happy

prevnext

Favorite Supes

prevnext

Amazing News

prevnext

He's Cooking

prevnext

Massive W

*****

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of