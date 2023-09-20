Superman: Legacy: James Gunn's Latest Tweet Has DC Fans Talking About One Comic

Wednesday, DC Studios boss James Gunn revealed one of the biggest pieces of inspiration behind Superman: Legacy. Sharing a snapshot of DC's new Superman for All Seasons printing, the filmmaker revealed the seminal story was something he kept going back to while writing DC's upcoming Superman reboot. Suffice it to say, but fans were ecstatic to learn the blockbuster will be inspired by the legendary Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale story.

"Just received this stunningly gorgeous Absolute edition of Superman for All Seasons, one of my favorite Superman stories & a huge influence on Legacy (& a strangely perfect bookend with All-Star Superman)," Gunn tweeted. "The late, great Tim Sales artwork & Bjarne Hansen's watercolor work have never looked better – nor have Clark & Ma & Pa. Jeph Loeb's elegant, confident story still sings."

Just received this stunningly gorgeous Absolute edition of Superman for All Seasons, one of my favorite Superman stories & a huge influence on Legacy (& a strangely perfect bookend with All-Star Superman). The late, great Tim Sales artwork & Bjarne Hansen’s watercolor work have… pic.twitter.com/Rasns26uIz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 20, 2023

