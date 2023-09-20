Superman: Legacy: James Gunn's Latest Tweet Has DC Fans Talking About One Comic
The new DC Studios boss recently revealed Superman For All Seasons was one of the main inspirations for Superman: Legacy.
Wednesday, DC Studios boss James Gunn revealed one of the biggest pieces of inspiration behind Superman: Legacy. Sharing a snapshot of DC's new Superman for All Seasons printing, the filmmaker revealed the seminal story was something he kept going back to while writing DC's upcoming Superman reboot. Suffice it to say, but fans were ecstatic to learn the blockbuster will be inspired by the legendary Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale story.
"Just received this stunningly gorgeous Absolute edition of Superman for All Seasons, one of my favorite Superman stories & a huge influence on Legacy (& a strangely perfect bookend with All-Star Superman)," Gunn tweeted. "The late, great Tim Sales artwork & Bjarne Hansen's watercolor work have never looked better – nor have Clark & Ma & Pa. Jeph Loeb's elegant, confident story still sings."
Just received this stunningly gorgeous Absolute edition of Superman for All Seasons, one of my favorite Superman stories & a huge influence on Legacy (& a strangely perfect bookend with All-Star Superman). The late, great Tim Sales artwork & Bjarne Hansen’s watercolor work have… pic.twitter.com/Rasns26uIz— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 20, 2023
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Cinema
“a huge influence on Legacy” https://t.co/5ukjquleqd pic.twitter.com/v0pu6eww9a— Superman’s pal Matt (@actioncomcs) September 20, 2023
More Excited
The fact that he's using this comic as inspiration is making me more excited for Superman Legacy. https://t.co/KwW8Ayvs61— Kerouac's Whiskey 🖖 🌊 🔮 (@oldstylevegas) September 20, 2023
So Happy
such a beautiful story, I'm so happy that he's using it as a huge influence for the film🥹 https://t.co/B3vAPmUGtL— Monoloquitoa (@BenjaYarr) September 20, 2023
Favorite Supes
My favorite Supes story. Makes me excited for the new DCU direction. https://t.co/T3QB32NMLz— Sean Zeidler (@SeanZeidler) September 20, 2023
Amazing News
James Gunn has named Superman: For All Seasons as one of the main influences for Superman: Legacy! Having read this fantastic book very recently, this is amazing news. #DCU https://t.co/afDYy2khtw pic.twitter.com/3a9a4gWLOc— DCU Dome (@DCUDome) September 20, 2023
He's Cooking
For All Seasons being an inspiration for Legacy makes me so excited, it’s one of the best Superman stories, James is cooking something really good! https://t.co/frkPMMZjmd— Tanner (@Tanner_Slavin) September 20, 2023
Massive W
James Gunn loves For All Seasons. Massive W. https://t.co/xctguHW4tb— Nick Zednik (@NickZednik) September 20, 2023
*****
The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.
The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.