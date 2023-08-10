Superman: Legacy VFX Supervisor Praises James Gunn's Script, Confirmed Crew

Superman: Legacy will arrive in theaters in less than two years, treating fans to the first film in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. While details on Legacy have grown relatively slim amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes, early cast updates have fans absolutely excited for the film — and apparently, one key crew member shares that hype. While speaking to ComicBook.com about the home media release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, visual effects production supervisor Stephane Ceretti spoke about the early work on Superman: Legacy, which includes a number of veterans from the Guardians films.

"I can't tell you much about Superman," Ceretti revealed. "I really cannot. But all I can tell you is it's going to be good. It's a great script. We're trying hard…We're a good group. It's all a good group of people. A lot of people that have worked with James before that he trusts. We're a very good group in terms of being very honest to each other. So we work well in that sense."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. The cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Superman: Legacy is set to debut exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.