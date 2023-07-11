Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Recasts The Suicide Squad Actor as Major DC Hero

DC Studios has been developing their recently announced movie slate as quickly as possible, and the first movie that they will be releasing will be Superman: Legacy. James Gunn has been rounding out the cast for his upcoming Superman reboot that will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and now he has announced some of the supporting cast. According to Vanity Fair, Gunn is recasting The Suicide Squad's Nathan Fillion, who played T.D.K. (The Detachable Kid), as Green Lantern Guy Gardner in his upcoming Superman: Legacy. No further details about the role swap were provided at this time, but Fillion is expected to have the characters iconic bowl cut.

Nathan Fillion Recently Teased Working with James Gunn in the New DCU

Fillion recently did press for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where he teased a possible appearance in Gunn's upcoming DC Universe. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Fillion revealed that he would not pass up working with the critically acclaimed director again.

"James tends to put old actors he's worked with before in his new movies, and that's something I fully support," Fillion teased when asked about whether he could appear in Gunn's new DC Studios Universe. "I would never say no to James Gunn. I can say that."

What is Superman: Legacy About?



DC Studios previously dropped their first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern's Guy Garder, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Gunn is helming the film from a script written by himself.

Superman: Legacy will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

