Superman: Legacy Star Rachel Brosnahan Teases "Feisty" and "Marvelous" Lois Lane

During an appearance at the Critics Choice Awards last night, Superman: Legacy star Rachel Brosnahan teased a "fiercely intelligent" Lois Lane who will honor the source material while allowing Brosnahan to put her own spin on the character. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Brosnahan said Lois would be feisty and joked "...dare I say marvelous?" -- a reference to her long-running role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which was being celebrated at the awards show.

The star was stopped a few times on the red carpet to talk about the role. She said, among other things, that a focus was making a movie good enough to justify making another Superman movie.

"I've really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far," Brosnahan said. "Every single person involved with this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman. We all grew up watching the movies, some of us grew up reading the comics. I feel like it's being made with so much love, and I think this Superman will have a sense of humor. I'm rolling through my brain all the things I'm not allowed to say. But we're excited to both put our spin on things, and also honor this material that we all love so much."

"We have big shoes to fill, but we're excited to try to fill them," Brosnahan told the Associated Press (you can see that interview below).

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as the title character, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Reports emerged soon after the SAG-AFTRA strike wrapped up, suggesting that the movie is likely to start production in the spring, giving it about a year and a half from the first day of filming until its theatrical release. That's roughly in line with Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which started production in November of 2021 and was released in April of this year.

Little is known about the story of Superman: Legacy, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world's protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. Gotham's Anthony Carrigan is set to appear in the movie as Metamorpho, and other superheroes in the film include Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Superman's origin story, already shown in a number of prior film adaptations, won't take up a significant amount of real estate in Legacy, according to prior statements from Gunn.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Superman: Legacy is expected in theaters on July 11, 2025.