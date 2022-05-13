Superman & Lois Star Tyler Hoechlin Confirmed For Teen Wolf Movie

✖

Paramount+ today announced that Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin is set to reprise his Teen Wolf role as Derek Hale in Teen Wolf The Movie, in production for the streamer. The star will join Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes, Dylan Sprayberry, and a number of other returning cast members from the series, which originally aired on the Paramount-owned MTV, and currently streams on Paramount+. Fans had hoped for, and expected, Hoechlin to return, but he had not officially signed on before now. The feature film is set to be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television,

Hoechlin, alongside Tyler Posey, will also serve as a producer on the film. Other previously-announced cast members include Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, and Amy Workman.

Last year, just as Teen Wolf movie rumors were starting to pick up steam, Hoechlin revealed that his Teen Wolf co-star Ian Bohen would appear in the second season of Superman & Lois. In the series, which airs on The CW, Hoechlin plays Clark Kent/Superman, and Bohen plays Lt. Mitch Anderson, head of the Supermen of America and one of season 2's big villains.

In Teen Wolf the Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

Paramount+ has the entire 100-episode library of MTV's Teen Wolf series available to stream. Creator Jeff Davis will also write and executive produce an all-new series, Wolf Pack, and will serve as showrunner and director for the pilot of the live-action take on MTV's ÆON FLUX for Paramount+, with premiere dates to be announced.

"Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series Wolf Pack for Paramount+," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, during a recent ViacomCBS Investors Event.