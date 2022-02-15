Teen Wolf Reunites Original Cast for Paramount+ Movie

Paramount+ is reuniting the original cast of MTV’s Teen Wolf for an all-new movie. The announcement was made by Chris McCarthy, chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation, during the ViacomCBS Investors Event. Developed by Jeff Davis, Teen Wolf ran for six seasons on MTV and takes inspiration from the original 1985 film. Writer and producer Jeff Davis and MTV Entertainment Studios previously reached a multi-year deal.

The cast of Teen Wolf The Movie stars Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The synopsis for the film reads: “In TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

“Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series Wolf Pack for Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Additionally, and as previously announced, under the partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios, Davis will also write and executive produce an all-new series, Wolf Pack, and will serve as showrunner and director for the pilot of the live-action ÆON FLUX for Paramount+, as well as additional titles for the ViacomCBS streaming service. All three titles will be available on Paramount+ in markets worldwide. Premiere dates to be announced.

The entire 100-episode run of Teen Wolf is available to stream on Paramount+. Let us know what you think of the original cast returning for the movie in the comments!