Superman Made a Profit for DC Despite Not Hitting the Billion-Dollar Mark (Find Out How Much It Brought in)

The DC Universe is off to a hot start in the critical response department. Creature Commandos, the franchise’s first project, boasts an impressive 95% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, with critics praising it for its heart-wrenching story and unique action sequences. Peacemaker is hot on its predecessor’s tail, sitting at 94% following the conclusion of its second season on HBO Max. The world just can’t seem to get enough of John Cena’s anti-hero, especially as he enters territory and gets to interact with DCU’s biggest hero. No offense to DC Studios’ small screen projects, but Superman remains the cream of the crop, with fans continuing to sing its praises nearly six months after its release.

While getting positive fan reactions is something for James Gunn and Co. to be proud of, the old adage “Money talks” still applies. Superman‘s box office return, earning $616.7 million on a reported $225 million budget, was solid, especially at a time when the biggest superhero franchise in the world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is struggling to get butts in seats. However, detractors have been able to cling to the fact that the movie didn’t come anywhere close to hitting the $1 billion mark as proof that the DCU experiment isn’t working.

Looking at the box office total alone reveals only about a quarter of the story, though. According to Bloomberg, when ticket sales, merchandise deals, and rentals are taken into account, Superman brought in over $100 million for Warner Bros. Discovery, making it “one of the biggest earners of the year.” And the 2025 film is only the tip of the iceberg, because DC Studios has another project in the pipeline that could be an even bigger hit.

Man of Tomorrow Can Take the DCU to New Heights

While it would be easy for WBD to take its money and walk away happy, it’s ready to reinvest in the DCU by greenlighting the follow-up, Man of Tomorrow. Gunn’s next film doesn’t sound like a traditional sequel, putting the spotlight on both Superman and Lex Luthor. However, the risk is a no-brainer because Man of Tomorrow will take the Superman franchise to somewhere it’s never been before on the big screen.

All signs point to Brainiac forcing Luthor and his arch-nemesis to bury the hatchet in 2027, which is a big deal because the character has yet to appear in a live-action movie. A number of actors have expressed interest in playing the iconic villain, and while Gunn has yet to pull the trigger on anyone, he’s sure to land a big name that will only help build hype for the film.

The only thing that can get in the way of the Man of Tomorrow train at this point is Netflix’s pending acquisition of WBD. Of course, the streaming giant isn’t big on giving movies long theatrical windows. Once the powers that be get a good look at the books, though, they’re sure to consider making an exception for DC’s upcoming team-up project.

