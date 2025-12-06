5 DC Characters Scarlett Johansson Could Be Playing in The Batman Part II (#2 Would Rule)

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are about to assemble on the big screen once again in Avengers: Doomsday, and the grapevine claims that at least three members of the original lineup will appear. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans all have roles to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next event, and it’s hard to believe that Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner will stay away from the franchise for long. The only original Avenger who has little to no chance of returning is Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, as she met her end during the events of Avengers: Endgame. Missing out on Doomsday isn’t keeping Johansson down, though, as she’s currently collecting franchises like Infinity Stones.

Of course, Johannsson recently appeared in the box office hit Jurassic World Rebirth alongside Wicked‘s Jonathan Bailey and (potential?) MCU star Mahershala Ali. She’s also set to star in Mike Flanagan’s upcoming The Exorcist film, marking her first foray into horror. But none of those jobs hold a candle to the one she just landed: The Batman Part II. Here are five DC characters Johansson could be playing in the upcoming superhero film.

5) Vicki Vale

Batman doesn’t just catch the attention of Gotham City’s cops; the local journalists also want to crack the case of the Dark Knight. Vicki Vale quickly makes the connection between the Caped Crusader and Bruce Wayne and finds herself romantically involved with the billionaire.

Since Johannsson doesn’t usually take a backseat in her films, having her play a love interest for the titular hero makes sense. Vale’s appearance in The Batman Part II would be her first in a live-action movie since 1989’s Batman, in which Kim Basinger played the role.

4) Phantasm

Not all of Batman’s romantic partners run for the hills when the fighting starts. In the critically acclaimed animated film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Andrea Beaumont agrees to marry Bruce, only to break off the engagement when she learns about her father’s dirty secrets. Carl Beaumont eventually dies at the hands of The Joker, sending his daughter down a dark path that sees her become a vigilante.

While it seems unlikely that Matt Reeves and Co. would retell the story of another Batman film, there’s no doubt that Phantasm fits the vibe of their world. It also wouldn’t be much of a challenge for Johannsson to put on a costume and go toe-to-toe with Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, given her experience in the superhero arena.

3) Janice Porter

Gotham is a bit of a mess at the end of The Batman, and it’s going to take a strong district attorney to keep the criminals at bay. While Harvey Dent usually assumes that role, Reeves could choose to go in a different direction by bringing his successor, Janice Porter, into the fold. In the comics, despite taking over for Dent, she falls in love with his evil alter ego, Two-Face, and feeds him information.

Johannsson playing Porter would allow her to embrace both her light and dark sides. She may even make an ally out of both Batman and Bruce before pulling the rug out from underneath them at the last minute. All the movie would need to pull it off is a good Two-Face.

2) Janet Van Dorn

If The Batman Part II wants to have Johannsson play an essential cog in the Gotham machine without having her play second fiddle to a villain, it can go the Janet Van Dorn route. Like Porter, Van Dorn takes over for Dent after he becomes Two-Face. However, she doesn’t like any of the villains or heroes who call Gotham home, wanting them to stay out of the police’s business.

What makes Van Dorn more than a generic civil servant is her history with Bruce, which makes her a good fit for Johannsson. Having the tough-as-nails DA romantically involved with Batman without knowing it sets the stage for an epic story that prompts the hero to keep rethinking his place in the world.

1) Poison Ivy

Reeves’ Gotham has yet to make anyone suspend their disbelief. None of the villains have dangerous abilities backing them up, and there certainly aren’t any Lazarus Pits that bring people back to life. However, with the DCU in full swing, change could be on the menu in 2027.

If The Batman Part II embraces the wacky, Johannsson might be putting on another red wig and playing the iconic villain Poison Ivy, who is hellbent on protecting all the green in the world. After taking down a wackjob who fights with rhymes, Batman would certainly have his work cut out for him.

The Batman Part II hits theaters on October 1, 2027.

