Superman: Man of Tomorrow Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Animation has released the first trailer for Superman: Man of Tomorrow, its next DC Universe Animated Original Movie. According to the synopsis (via IGN), "Daily Planet intern Clark Kent takes learning-on-the-job to new extremes when Lobo and Parasite set their sights on Metropolis." The film's voice cast includes Darren Criss as Clark Kent and Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor. Alexandra Daddario plays Lois Lane, Brett Dalton voices Lobo, Ryan Hurst is Parasite, and Ike Amadi is Martian Manhunter. Piotr Michael plays Perry White, Neil Flynn plays Jonathan Kent, and Bellamy Young is Martha Kent. Cristina Milizia, Eugene Byrd, April Stewart, Cissy Jones, and David Chen round out the voice cast.

Chri Palmer directs the film from a script written by Tim Sheridan. Butch Lukic serves as the supervising producer.

Warner Bros. announced the new Superman movie during the Batman: Hush premiere panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, alongside other DC Universe Original Movies, including Superman: Red Son and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow is a new Superman origin story. There's no direct comic book inspiration for this film, though it may take inspiration from Superman: American Alien. Plenty of Superman stories have reworked and reimagined the Man of Steel's origin, from Superman: Man of Steel, to Superman: Birthright, to Superman: Secret Origin. The Man of Steel movie did something similar on the big screen. Most recently, Frank Miller and John Romita Jr. began exploring Superman's earliest adventures in the DC Black Label Comic Superman: Year One.

Having two Superman movies in one year is a turnaround from recent years, where the DC Universe Original Movies lineup alternated between Batman and Justice League movie. Before Batman: Hush, two Superman movies were released in a row, the two-part The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen movies. Past Superman-focused films include Superman: Doomsday, All-Star Superman, Superman vs. the Elite, and Superman: Unbound.

Following Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Warner Bros. Animation will release a new film based on Batman: The Long Halloween.

What do you think of the first full trailer for the Superman: Man of Tomorrow animated movie? Are you excited to see the latest Superman addition to the DC Universe Animated Original Movie library? Let us know what you think about the trailer and how you feel about the movie in the comments section. Superman: Man of Tomorrow will release on home media this summer - pre-orders are live on Amazon now in Blu-ray and 4K.

