‘Batman: The Long Halloween’ Animated Movie Reportedly In The Works

Batman: The Long Halloween is highly regarded as one of the classic Batman stories, and it seems it is now getting its own animated adaptation.

DC is reportedly working on a Batman: The Long Halloween animated film according to Revenge of the Fans, and the project is packing a pretty talented cast. While we don’t have any images or footage from the project, it is said that the movie will not tie into the connected animated universe that DC is building, and will be like The Killing Joke or The Dark Knight Returns.

As for the cast, the project so far includes Troy Baker, Jensen Ackles, Naya Rivera, Titus Welliver, David Dastmalchian, Jim Pirri, Amy Landecker, Matthew Gray Gubler, Katee Sackhoff, and Fred Tatasciore. No word on who they are playing in the film, but hopefully an official confirmation will come soon.

Baker has played the Joker, Two-Face, and Batman in several roles over his career, so we’re not sure who he will tackle in the Long Halloween. The same goes for Ackles, who previously played Jason Todd in Batman: Under The Red Hood, though we’re pretty sure he will be playing someone different here.

Thus far DC has adapted several of its more iconic stories into animation, especially in regards to Batman. Batman Year One, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: The Killing Joke, and Batman: Gotham By Gaslight have all received animated films, and Batman: Hush is currently in production for release later this year.

For those unfamiliar with Batman: The Long Halloween, the story was written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Tim Sale, who brought Commissioner Gordon, Harvey Dent, and Batman together as they try and track down a serial killer who only kills on holidays, and you can check out the official description below.

“Christmas. St. Patrick’s Day. Easter. As the calendar’s days stack up, so do the bodies littered in the streets of Gotham City. A murderer is loose, killing only on holidays. The only man that can stop this fiend? The Dark Knight. In a mystery taking place during Batman’s early days of crime fighting, Batman: The Long Halloween is one of the greatest Dark Knight stories ever told.

Working with District Attorney Harvey Dent and Lieutenant James Gordon, Batman races against the calendar as he tries to discover who Holiday is before he claims his next victim each month. A mystery that has the reader continually guessing the identity of the killer, this story also ties into the events that transform Harvey Dent into Batman’s deadly enemy, Two-Face.”

Are you excited DC fans? Let us know in the comments!