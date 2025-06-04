Lois Lane Shades Green Lantern Guy Gardner’s Bowl Cut in New Superman Footage

The classic Green Lantern oath (“In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might beware my power — Green Lantern’s light!”) might need an amendment about haircuts. Intrepid Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) has a heated exchange with hot-headed, bowl cut-haired Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) in a new behind-the-scenes featurette from Superman, which is an illuminating look into the process that went into choosing Fillion’s hairstyle and wig for Guy’s live-action feature debut.

“That haircut should be against your vows,” Lois says to Guy in the clip, which appears to take place in the lobby of The Daily Planet newspaper. To that, the inarticulate intergalactic lawman responds, “That what? That what should be what?” It’s not clear what sets off the exchange, other than Guy is an abrasive big mouth — and the bowl cut is out of fashion in all 3,600 sectors of space.

“What I think we should do is bleach his sideburns, so that he has to walk around in real life with just bleached sideburns,” Gunn can be heard telling a flabbergasted Fillion in the clip, before joking he made Superman “as an excuse to give Nathan a bowl cut.” Between glimpses of Fillion trying out different wigs — including a shaggier, Beatles-style mop-top — the Firefly actor says he’s “bringing back the bowl cut.”

“There was some talk about different hairstyles,” Fillion said during a recent appearance on the official DC Studios Showcase podcast. “There was some talk about some different types of things we were gonna go with. I was team bowl cut the whole way. It’s canon. I said, ‘If we don’t do a bowl cut, we’re gonna hear about it.’”

Asked if he considered growing out his hair to play the ringslinging superhero, Fillion said that he had to wear a wig because of his role as John Nolan on The Rookie. “Here’s the thing: I have another job, with a boss who’s kind enough to let me out for other projects,” Fillion said. “But I think he would draw the line at a bowl cut police officer.” Except bowl cut-headed police officer is, essentially, Fillion’s role in Superman.

Along with David Corenswet’s Superman, Metropolis is home to a team of metahumans that Guy has dubbed, to their chagrin, the Justice Gang: a trio that includes Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific and Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl. In patrolling space sector 2814, a.k.a. Earth, Guy is just the second human to wield the will-powered emerald ring (the first human to be a member of the Green Lantern Corps is Hal Jordan, who will be played by Kyle Chandler in the upcoming HBO series Lanterns).

Fillion first reprises his Superman role on Peacemaker season 2 this summer before Guy appears alongside Chandler’s Hal and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart on Lanterns, which is slated to air in 2026 on HBO and HBO Max. Superman opens in theaters July 11.