Superman Movie Reveals Best Look Yet at the DCU’s Justice Gang Superheroes

In the new Superman movie, there are assembled the world’s four greatest heroes created from the cosmic legends of the DC Universe: Superman (David Corenswet), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion). Their mission: to fight injustice, to right that which is wrong, and to serve all mankind!



Ahead of the film’s July 11 release in theaters, writer-director James Gunn has shared a new set of Superman character posters spotlighting the Justice Gang — a trio of Super Friends funded by tech mogul Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) — who are among the colorful coterie of characters flying into action alongside the Man of Steel.

Besides the metahumans, the series of character posters show new looks at Krypto, the Kryptonian Superdog (based on Gunn’s real-life rescue dog, Ozu), and Robot #4 (voiced by Andor‘s Alan Tudyk), one of the cape-clad robot defenders of the Fortress of Solitude.

“These characters all get their moment in the sun. They all have their moments,” Gunn told ComicBook and other outlets during a previous visit to the Superman set. “They’re supporting cast, but Mister Terrific is the main character of those characters. He actually has a big part of the plot. And so that was fun.”

Superman — starring David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, with Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Neva Howell, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Frank Grillo — is only in theaters July 11. See the character posters in the gallery below.

David Corenswet as Superman

Krypto

Alan Tudyk as Superman Robot #4

Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific

Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner

Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl

Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho