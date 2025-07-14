Superman Makes the DCEU’s Worst Villain Even Worse

It feels like comic book projects are only as good as their villains. Even if the hero has a great arc that sees them learn from their mistakes and become a better person, a lackluster opponent can derail the whole thing. Take X-Men: Apocalypse, for example. Despite great individual moments for characters like Magneto and Jean Grey, the most memorable part of the movie is the titular villain, who is one-note and has generic motivations. James Gunn wants to avoid those kinds of problems in the DC Universe, and he gets off on the right foot with Superman‘s bad guy, Lex Luthor.

Lex wastes no time proving how much he hates the Man of Steel, sending the Hammer of Boravia after him at the start of Superman. But that’s only the beginning of his plan, as he has several other tricks up his sleeve that are meant to distract his opponent from his real goal. Lex even goes as far as to mess with a dangerous power that a villain in the DC Extended Universe knows a thing or two about that could very well end the world.

Lex Luthor Has Tunnel Vision When It Comes to Superman

Things are looking up for Lex after he releases the message from Superman’s Kryptonian parents. They sent him to Earth to conquer it, and while he doesn’t have it in him to complete their mission, the world thinks he does because of Lex’s smear campaign. Without another choice, Superman turns himself over to the United States government, which is more than happy to delegate the process to Lex. The titular hero soon finds himself in a prison in a pocket universe, where Lex keeps all of the people who dare to question him. All hope looks lost until Metamorpho decides to help Superman escape. Once everyone is free, the only thing left for Superman to do is stop Lex from starting a war in Jarhanpur. However, the villain takes the gloves off by allowing his pocket universe to tear a hole in Metropolis.

The city and everyone still in it are in danger, and some of Lex’s lackeys try to call off the whole thing. Unfortunately, Lex is too far gone, and he’s willing to let the entire world die if it means Superman goes with it. He doesn’t get his wish, though, because Superman, Mister Terrific, and Krypto are able to defeat his forces and get to the console in time to shut down the portal. Superman makes it clear that pocket universes are not something to mess with, and yet another DC villain has access to their fair share.

Peacemaker’s Dad Uses Pocket Universes for Storage

After nearly dying in Corto Maltese, Christopher Smith returns home in Peacemaker Season 1. He runs into his father, Auggie, who’s watching after his pet eagle for him, and the two catch up. Chris doesn’t get along with his dad, as the two don’t see eye to eye on how to play hero. However, he can’t just cut Auggie out of his life because he’s a tech whiz who creates all of his helmets. Auggie doesn’t just set up shop in a garage, though. No, he chooses to keep his inventions in what he calls a “Quantum Unfolding Storage Area,” which sits in a pocket dimension. The portal to the location is in Auggie’s house, and when Chris comes to get more helmets, he discovers his father’s White Dragon suit. Being a racist is bad on its own, but as Superman reveals, there is another layer to Auggie’s evil.

Lex’s lackeys mention again and again how dangerous it is to mess around with pocket universes. Being the boss, Lex isn’t about to listen to people beneath him. Of course, they turn out to be right, and they all almost die because of Lex’s mistakes. Well, Auggie plays with the same fire, and while it doesn’t get him in the end, it’s about to spread to his son, who makes a brief cameo in Superman. The trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 confirms that Chris is going to walk through one of his dad’s portals and meet another version of himself, who probably isn’t going to want to play nice.

Superman is in theaters now.

