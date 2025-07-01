Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan Reveals How Real Life Journalists Influenced Her Lois Lane

Rachel Brosnahan proved she is perfectly suited to play Lois Lane with her vigorous research to take on the character. In an interview with ComicBook ahead of the movie’s release, she talked about getting into the mind of a serious journalist — from the intensity of the work to the bad habits that come with workaholism. In the process, Brosnahan talked to two real-life journalists, asking them about their work and studying their mannerisms in order to help her embody Lois Lane. She said these interviews were very influential on her performance in Superman, which hits theaters on Friday, July 11th.

“I’ll leave them nameless, because I haven’t asked if I can let them know that I spoke to them, but I spoke to two investigative journalists,” Brosnahan said. “One in particular — she’s a brilliant journalist, somebody who I really admire, and have admired from afar for a while. I actually had the opportunity to speak to her while she was in the midst of a story, and I was really struck by how she moved her body and how she talked about her work.”

Brosnahan clearly picked up on the kind of personality and mindset that might lead someone to this line of work. “She just talked about being drawn to the intensity and the extremes of the human condition from a very early age,” she said. “That really spoke to me, I was trying to find something I could hang onto to build this version of Lois, and I loved that idea.” Meanwhile, she gleaned some inspiration for Lois’ guilty pleasures as well, even if that ultimately needed an update for the modern era.

“We also talked a lot about vices… We didn’t talk about cigarettes, but Lois, historically, is a smoker, and we weren’t able to show that in this film,” Brosnahan said. “James [Gunn] was like, ‘Maybe she vaped at some point and was trying to quit…’ It was like, what are these vices, like what gets you through if you’re so focused on your work. I love the idea that she was someone who would just lose track of the day and had endless amounts of sugar and packaged food and ramen noodles, and half-folded laundry all over the house.”

Brosnahan spoke about her research back in February as well, telling The Hollywood Reporter that she was eager to distinguish Lois as a modern journalist, since so many depictions of her harken back to a time when print newspapers were a much more significant in day-to-day life. For this, she said that talking to today’s real-life reporters was invaluable, making the character feel real and fleshed-out.

Superman hits theaters on Friday, July 11th. Tickets are on sale now.