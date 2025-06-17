Superman Star Slams Actors Complaining About Superhero Movies After Starring in Them (& They’re Wrong)

Superman star Rachel Brosnahan believes actors who star in superhero films shouldn’t complain about the experience after the fact. In a conversation with Amanda Seyfried for Interview Magazine, the new Lois Lane actress discussed the similarities between her and her Superman co-star David Corenswet. This led to Seyfried pointing out a key reason why Brosnahan and Corenswet got along so well while making the movie: they were both excited to be a part of something so substantial. Seyfried noted it’s easy to tell when actors are passionate about their work in blockbusters. In response to that, Brosnahan shared her thoughts on actors who are critical of their superhero credits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know why people say yes only to then turn around and complain about it,” Brosnahan said. “Look, I don’t want to s— on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them. Do it or don’t do it, and then stand by it.”

While Brosnahan (wisely) doesn’t name any names, in the past, there have been several actors who have discussed their complex relationship with studio tentpoles. Elizabeth Olsen, who played Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has said Marvel movies are “not really the art that I consume.” Another prominent MCU figure, Scarlett Johansson, has said that at times she’s felt more like “a plot device” than a well-rounded character for some of her Black Widow performances.

Brosnahan is set to make her superhero movie debut in this summer’s Superman, the first theatrical release in the DC Universe franchise. It’s unknown when her Lois Lane could pop up next, though Superman director James Gunn has hinted that he’s developing some sort of follow-up that isn’t necessarily a direct, straightforward sequel.

It’s easy to see where Brosnahan is coming from; her point is actors should be proud of all their roles, whether it’s an Oscar-nominated indie film or a big studio blockbuster, and not look down upon them. At the same time, there is some nuance when it comes to actors and their mixed feelings about superhero films. Johansson and Olsen have both said they’re proud of their Marvel work, but there likely are aspects they wish played out differently. There are instances where comic book adaptations can be more plot-driven than character-driven, meaning there might not be as much to explore from an acting perspective. These productions can also be grueling and time-consuming, potentially limiting an actor’s opportunities to pursue other creative endeavors. In some ways, Johansson and Olsen provide well-rounded perspectives on the blockbuster experience, outlining the pros and cons of being involved with something so massive.

Brosnahan is at the start of her DC journey, so she’s coming at this with an entirely different perspective. Being in Superman is something that’s very fresh and exciting for her, and it’s great to hear she loved her time making the film. It will be interesting to see how or if her viewpoint changes over the course of her Lois Lane tenure. Stranger Things star David Harbour once felt he’d never get tired of being on the show, but after 10 years, he is ready to move on. Maybe Brosnahan will maintain the same level of enthusiasm regardless of how many DC projects she stars in, but this is a topic that can be viewed through shades of gray. It’s possible to have a fondness and appreciation for blockbuster work while also acknowledging some of the finer details that can dampen the experience.