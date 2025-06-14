5 Rachel Brosnahan Movies and TV Shows to Watch Before Superman

Rachel Brosnahan will soon make her debut as Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman, but before the DC Universe’s first movie hits theaters, fans should watch some of Brosnahan’s best movies and TV shows. The actress’ forthcoming entry into the superhero realm has generated tons of fan excitement, as Superman signals the start of a hopeful new era for DC. The movie will also mark the 12th live-action rendition of Superman/Clark Kent when David Corenswet steps into the lead role. A talented journalist for the Daily Planet, Lois is also Superman’s love interest and will play a pivotal part in the movie. Early in her career, Brosnahan made single-episode appearances in shows like Gossip Girl, CSI: Miami, Grey’s Anatomy, and Orange is the New Black before landing more prominent roles in both TV and film. An Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Brosnahan has tacked numerous genres, from comedy to Western, and many of her movies are worth watching.

The following five films and shows are the highlights of Brosnahan’s work. DC fans should definitely check them out before Superman.

1) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Brosnahan won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her outstanding lead performance as Midge Maisel in Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Set in the 1950s and ’60s, the comedy series chronicles Midge’s journey as she pursues her dream of becoming a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her. Funny and heartwarming all throughout its five seasons, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a delight to watch. Brosnahan portrays the emotional and more humorous sides of her character with authenticity and perfect comedic timing. Arguably Brosnahan’s best-known and most-acclaimed project to date, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel demands to be watched by anyone in search of the star’s greatest work.

2) Manhattan

Manhattan didn’t receive nearly enough attention when it aired its two seasons in 2014 and 2016, and it remains a criminally underrated historical drama. The show depicts the construction of the atomic bomb, known as the Manhattan Project, in Los Alamos, New Mexico through the eyes of various scientists and their families. Based on true events, yet heavily dramatized, Manhattan primarily fixates on fictional characters rather than the real-life individuals. This paves the way for an array of compelling character arcs and stunning narrative developments as both personal and workplace drama permeate Los Alamos. Brosnahan brilliantly takes on the role of Abby Isaacs, the wife of a gifted young physicist striving to prove himself. Abby’s self-discovery journey takes a number of surprising turns, and Brosnahan stands out among the show’s stellar cast members. Manhattan deserves more appreciation, so DC fans should take the opportunity to stream it.

3) Dead for a Dollar

2022’s Dead for a Dollar is a solid Western movie despite flying under the radar. The story takes place in the 1890s and sees Brosnahan play Rachel Kidd, a businessman’s wife who has been abducted and held for ransom in Mexico. A bounty hunter is hired to track down Rachel and return her home, but what happens next is far from what anyone expects. Brosnahan’s character appears a typical damsel in distress at first glance, but an empowering plot twist near the end of the movie splendidly subverts expectations. Dead for a Dollar is led by a top-notch trio of Brosnahan, Christoph Waltz, and Willem Dafoe. Exciting action complements all of the drama well, making Dead for a Dollar a Western film well worth viewers’ time.

4) I’m Your Woman

The 2020 Amazon original movie I’m Your Woman stars Brosnahan as Jean, a woman sent on the run with her son after her husband disappears while working in organized crime. Set in the 1970s, I’m Your Woman presents an unconventional take on the crime genre, as its story predominantly takes place away from violent mobsters and focuses on those impacted by their deeds. Jean’s arc in the film is magnificently elevated by Brosnahan’s layered performance, which expertly illustrates the character’s experience with agency and inner turmoil as she navigates a world in which she’s no longer safe. I’m Your Woman slowly builds up to a riveting culmination, and anyone who loves a good crime thriller needs to check it out.

5) The Courier

Another exceptional period drama featuring Brosnahan, 2020’s The Courier tells the true story of British businessman Greville Wynne’s covert operation to end the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. In support of Benedict Cumberbatch‘s lead role, Brosnahan portrays Emily Donovan, an American CIA officer who helps coordinate Wynne’s mission as an undercover courier to the Soviet Union. The Courier is a captivating spy story with plenty of tension and suspense. Wynne’s efforts to evade capture produce some heart-pounding sequences, and audiences will be left astonished by this incredible rendition of true events. Even though Brosnahan features in a small role, The Courier remains one of the best titles in her filmography.

All of these titles are available to rent, stream, or purchase across various platforms. Superman opens in theaters on July 11th.