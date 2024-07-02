James Gunn Addresses Leaked Superman Set Photos

The Man of Steel is faster than a speeding bullet — but not a paparazzi’s shutter speed. James Gunn’s Superman has been spotted filming in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, which has been fashioned into the bustling (and battle-damaged) city of Metropolis. Although Gunn unveiled a first look at David Corenswet’s Superman when the director shared an official on-set photo back in May, fans received their first unofficial glimpses at other characters — including Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, and Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific — when photos captured from the set leaked online.

Despite valiant efforts to cover up the costumed actors with black hoods and umbrellas, it comes as no surprise that a daytime shoot on location couldn’t be entirely concealed from prying eyes. “Fully expected,” Gunn wrote on Threads in response to a fan who asked about the leaked Superman set photos that have been circulating online. Asked if any of the set photos contained spoilers, Gunn replied: “Not even a little. I’d never shoot a big spoiler outside in the middle of the city.”

The non-spoiler set photos are innocuous enough. Aside from showing a more detailed look at the Superman suit — Trunks! Yellow belt! Kingdom Come-shaped symbol! — unsanctioned photographers mostly captured Daily Planet staffers like Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen and Wendell Pierce’s Perry White. The spoiler photos won’t be described here, like [REDACTED] from Gunn’s [REDACTED] on set and interacting with [REDACTED], or the mysterious, all black-suited supervillain who appears to be [REDACTED].

Plot details remain locked away in the Fortress of Solitude, but the Superman reboot is not an origin story and tells “the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” according to an official synopsis that was released back when the movie was titled Superman: Legacy. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice andthe American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindnessas old-fashioned.”

Gunn directs from a screenplay he wrote and produces with his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran. Confirmed cast members include María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer,Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as the Kents. Milly Alcock, who will star as Superman/Kal-El’s cousin in her own Supergirl movie, is also rumored to make an appearance.

DC Studios’ Superman officially launches the new DC Universe when it opens in theaters on July 11th, 2025.