Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It’s the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix’s Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you’d expect to see, namely the recently released Don’t Look Up, but there’s also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What’s on Netflix.

Directed by Tim Burton, Dark Shadows is a 2012 fantasy horror comedy film that was based on the gothic tv soap opera of the same name. The film stars Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green, Jackie Earle Haley, Jonny Lee Miller, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Bella Heathcote. The film follows Barnabas Collins (Depp,) an imprisoned vampire who is set free and returns to his ancestral home where his dysfunctional descendants really need his protection.

The film performed poorly at the domestic box office, though it did better overseas and didn’t exactly wow critics. However, the film is a bit of a cult favorite for some and clearly is popular on Netflix today. You can check out the full breakdown of Monday’s Top 10 below!

1. Don’t Look Up

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

2. The Lost Daughter

“A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.”

3. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

“When a distress signal pinpoints his grandfather’s location on an uncharged island, teen Sean Anderson teams with an unlikely ally: his stepfather.”

4. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

“On the run from bullies, a group of trick-or-treating teenagers hide in a local haunted house and discover a trove of chilling tales unfolding within.”

5. Rise of the Guardians

“Jack Frost teams up with Santa, the Tooth Fairy and others to battle a malicious spirit determined to destroy the innocent beliefs of children.”

6. Dark Shadows

“Tim Burton’s take on the cult gothic soap follows a centuries-old vampire as he returns to his now-crumbling estate to meet his modern descendants.”

7. The Unforgivable

“Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.”

8. Zone 414

“As a private eye searches for the missing daughter of a genius inventor, he learns a disturbing truth about the man’s seedy “city of robots.”

9. Back to the Outback

“They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold — and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find home.”

10. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”