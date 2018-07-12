Taco Bell Brings Back Nacho Fries in Tribute to ‘Demolition Man’

Taco Bell is bringing back their wildly popular Nacho Fries.

Nachos Fries are making their return to the menu at Taco Bell, with the Mexican-style fast food chain restaurant announcing that the fan-favorite menu item officially returned on Thursday, July 12.

#NachoFries are officially back. Now serving at a Taco Bell near you. pic.twitter.com/sHqYdJtiix — Taco Bell (@tacobell) July 12, 2018

The second release of Nacho Fries coincides with the 25th anniversary of Warner Bros. Pictures’ 1993 cult-classic action sci-fi film Demolition Man, a film that predicted Taco Bell would be the only remaining restaurant in a utopian society in 2032.

“When you create a fake trailer for a fake movie for a real product that surpasses all expectations of products (and movie trailers), it seems inevitable that you have to create a sequel,” Chief Brand Officer of Taco Bell Corp. Marisa Thalberg said in a press release. “And what better way to tease this sequel, than pay homage to a real movie’s 25th anniversary – one that had a very compelling view of a fictional future?”

The popular Mexican-style fast food chain teased the return of the now infamous menu item earlier in the week in a fake trailer for Web of Fries II: Franchise Wars.

Along with the second release of Nacho Fries, Taco Bell will be giving fans a unique experience, opening a futuristic upscale restaurant, similar to the ones in Demolition Man, outside of Comic-Con in San Diego from July 19 to 21.

Nacho Fries originally made their debut in January as a temporary menu item, marking the fast food chain’s largest debut in history. At the time, Taco Bell also rolled out Supreme Fries, a take on nachos supreme, that came with toppings like ground beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, sour cream, and optional garnishes, like guacamole, bacon, and jalapeño peppers.

Although they originally sold for just $1, the new release of Nacho Fries will have customers shelling out $1.29, while Supreme Nachos will cost $2.49 and BellGrande fries, a larger serving of the dish, will cost $3.49.