Tales From the Hood 3 Gets Official Rating

News of a third Tales from the Hood film emerged last summer and no major updates have emerged in the time since, though FilmRatings.com confirms that the upcoming anthology film has officially earned an R rating, teasing that its release could be coming imminently. Much like the previous two films, the film earns its rating due to its intense subject matter, as the new film is described as having "horror violence, disturbing images, sexual content, and language including racist epithets." While the previous film made the rounds at various film festivals before being made available on home video, the coronavirus pandemic has seen film festivals pivot to virtual events, so it's possible the upcoming film will skip that circuit entirely and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release it directly to fans.

In the 1995 original, a creepy mortician, Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III) tries to scare a drug-dealing teen named Stack and his two friends that he has trapped in his funeral home. The four urban-themed horror stories Simms tells center around themes and concepts such as police brutality, domestic abuse, racism and gang violence. Of course, being a horror film, things don't work out so well for the three drug dealers. Turns out they're not trapped in the funeral home, they're dead and in Hell and the stories Simms – who is actually Satan himself – wove lead up to the reveal.

The 2018 sequel to the groundbreaking original film Tales from the Hood reunited executive producer Spike Lee and writers/directors/producers Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott for an all-new gripping, horrifying, and oftentimes devilishly comical anthology. This next installment kept viewers on the edge of their seats, as they coursed through several stories that explore socially relevant topics from the past and present. Keith David took on the role of the mortician from Williams, though no details about the new film's cast have been released.

While IMDb lists both Condieff and Scott as being involved in the upcoming film, details about its plot or release date have yet to be unveiled. The film also has a cast listed on the site, which includes Tony Todd, though it's unclear what the authenticity of these details are. However, a film earning an official rating does bode well that a finished cut does exist and will be unveiled imminently.

Stay tuned for details on Tales from the Hood 3.

