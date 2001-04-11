Tara Reid Would Be Open To Doing A Josie and the Pussycats Follow-Up

✖

Ahead of an appearance on the Shut Up, Evan podcast, American Pie and Sharknado star Tara Reid shared a snippet from the episode, detailing that time she appeared in a comic book movie. The movie? The box office bomb Josie and the Pussycats. The movie was released in early 2001 to baffled reviews and an indifferent audience, but has gone on in the intervening years to become a cult classic. Writer-directors Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, who have turned to TV since Josie came out (currently they have the YouTube Original Liza on Demand streaming), actually pitched a follow-up to the movie a few years ago -- albeit one without Josie or the Pussycats.

The prospective follow-up would have centered on DuJour, a boy band that featured Donald Faison, Alexander Martin, Seth Green, and Breckin Meyer, in a twenty-year-later reunion tour. They reportedly pitched it to Netflix with Green and Meyer attached, but it stalled. Ironically, Faison recently said that he would love to do just such a project -- and now Reid is voicing her desire to revisit Melody Valentine, the Pussycats' good-natured drummer.

"That is probably one of the biggest cult films ever," Reid says of Josie in the interview, which will run tomorrow morning. "Melody was my favorite character....It would be awesome if we could all really do it again."

It seems likely that Reid will talk more about Josie and the Pussycats in the upcoming interview, so if you're one of those people who makes up the movie's new cult fan base, it's probably worth checking out. Based on another clip in her Twitter timeline, Reid also talks a little bit about the perception that she is a "party girl," an image that she only really seems to mind because so many people affix "only" -- as in "only a party girl" -- to it.

Josie and the Pussycats, which also starred Rachael Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, Parker Posey, and Alan Cumming, centered on the meteoric rise of the titular band amid an ultra-consumerist, ultra-commercialized backdrop. Its turn from box office flop to cult classic was documented in this year's podcast miniseries Josie and the Podcats.

Josie and the Pussycats is currently streaming on HBO Max. The film is available to buy on DVD and digital at retailers everywhere. Shut Up, Evan will debut the Tara Reid episode tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.