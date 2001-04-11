Tara Reid Wants To Make a Josie and the Pussycats Sequel

Tara Reid wants to get Josie and the Pussycats trending, in the hopes of generating interest in a sequel to the 2001 cult classic. Reid starred as Melody Valentine in the film, alongside bandmates Josie McCoy (Rachael Leigh Cook) and Valerie Brown (Rosario Dawson). This is the first time Reid has taken to social media in hopes of getting some traction for a sequel, although she has previously suggested that at one point, she tried to buy the rights to make one. There was also a pitch, just a few years ago, to make a DuJour spinoff series which would have sent the boy band made up of Seth Green, Breckin Meyer, Alexander Martin, and Donald Faison to Netflix, but it stalled after the commercial failure of Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Josie and the Pussycats came out in 2001, and was a critical and financial disappointment. Filmmakers Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont, red-hot commodities after their 1998 film Can't Hardly Wait, have never directed another feature film since. But the movie has only grown in esteem over the course of the last 20 years, becoming a bona fide cult classic. Now, Reid is hoping that "cult" can help mobilize somebody with Hollywood juice to make a sequel to one of the best films of her career.

"I love Rachael Leigh Cook. I love Rosario Dawson," Reid said in a book about Josie and the Pussycats published last year. "We had the time of our lives; it was probably my favorite movie."

You can see Reid's video below.

Reid got the Josie and the Pussycats job because Universal, the studio who distributed the film, had a deal with her, and saw her as a huge selling point following the success of American Pie. Ironically, that film is getting a reinvention from actor/director Sujata Day. Unlike American Pie, though, Josie and the Pussycats never got a sequel.

The obvious direction to take a potential sequel might be to do Josie and the Pussycats in Outer Space. The 1970s animated series sent the band to space during its second season, and filmmakers Elfont and Kaplan have said in the past that In Outer Space was their first instinct...before they realized it would never fly on the $30 million or so budget for the film. It was also the direction Robot Chicken took last year, when they did an Archie Comics special in which Cook, Faison, Green, and Meyer reprised their roles from the movie.

